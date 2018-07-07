A "homeowner dedication" will take place July 14 on James Island to celebrate the people who now possess residences thanks to a noted building program for the impoverished.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be keynote speaker at the 10 a.m. gathering by Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, says Peter Mathias, director of development.
The organization's Heritage Oaks neighborhood counts nine closed sales. The dedication will recognize the new owners and their houses. "Our homeowners will be there along with many influential members of the community," Mathias says. The event will take place at 1880 Ferguson Road in Charleston.
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, considered one of the oldest affiliates worldwide of Habitat for Humanity International, calls itself an "independent, nonprofit, ecumenical, Christian housing ministry" that's built houses — including with volunteer help — for more than 320 local families.