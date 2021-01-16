SC was No. 2 moving destination in US in 2020, study says

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

SC No. 2 moving destination in US in 2020, study says

The South continues to be a top destination for newcomers based on the percentage of those moving in versus those moving out, and South Carolina tops the list of Southern states for inbound migration, according to a new study.

The Palmetto State ranks No. 2 on the list of Top Moving Destinations in the U.S. last year, according to a 2020 National Migration Study by United Van Lines, which used a minimum threshold of 250 moves for its findings.

Rising four slots from the previous year, South Carolina saw more people move into the state than depart, with 64 percent of all moves being inbound.

A majority of those moving to the Palmetto State came for retirement, family or jobs and two-thirds were 55 and older and earning at least $100,000 a year, according to the survey.

Overall, the study found residents continuing to flock to the South at a rate of 55 percent inbound moves. Other Southern states making the top 10 list with rankings of Nos. 6-10 include North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Arkansas.

Idaho topped the list at No. 1 at 70 percent inbound migration, with Oregon, South Dakota and Arizona filling in the rankings for Nos. 3-5.

Fort the third consecutive year, New Jersey led the nation in people leaving at 70 percent followed by New York, Illinois, Connecticut and California, all at 59 percent or higher outbound moves.

The study also pointed to the effect of the coronavirus in people’s decisions last year of where to live, saying it accelerated broader trends of years past to Southern and Mountain states.

“As more people experience lifestyle changes amid the pandemic like remote working, we’re seeing they have more flexibility in where they can live — many choosing to move from urban to more rural areas,” said Eily Cummings, spokesman for United Van Lines.

Prep your home now with trim work, new paint if necessary, decluttering and a deep cleaning if you plan to sell your home in the coming months or through a post-pandemic market listing. See other tips here.

By the numbers

2: Number of Bi-Lo supermarkets remaining in Charleston that will close in April unless a buyer comes forward before then, leaving two big box spaces empty in the commercial real estate market.

5: Number of restaurants an Alabama-based company will have when it opens a new venue in downtown Charleston in February.

282: Number of single-family rental cottages the master-planned community of Nexton will add as a housing option near Summerville.

8,450: Square footage of new flooring store headed to Mount Pleasant in March.

This week in real estate

+ Flooding concerns: A plan to fill 28 acres of wetlands at headwaters of Filbin Creek for a proposed mixed-use Uptown development near Tanger Outlets is raising eyebrows.

+ Traffic relief: Widening of U.S. Highway 176 could begin this summer to help residents in the massive housing developments of Cane Bay and Nexton in Berkeley County.

+ Rising waters: Consultants say city should make sure drainage project and other works fit with efforts to build a sea wall around the peninsula.

$71M, 12-story office building begins construction

Morrison Yard is the new Charleston office building that started construction Monday beside the mixed-use apartment development of the same name being built next door. Rendering/ASD|SKY

