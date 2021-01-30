SC rent help has been slow to arrive during the pandemic, squeezing landlords and tenants

From the White House to Congress and the states, the primary American response to fears of a pandemic-fueled eviction crisis has been consistent: stop landlords from removing their tenants, at least for now.

South Carolina stopped all evictions for several weeks in the spring. Congress banned many property owners from even threatening eviction over the summer. And under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given most renters the right to shut down an eviction on public health grounds.

These approaches have succeeded in at least delaying a long-expected surge in evictions. But they have not yet addressed the underlying problem: a pile of unpaid rent that grows by the month.

With or without a ban on evictions, tenants still owe their landlords rent, meaning they could be removed from their homes when the protections eventually expire. And landlord groups have opposed the measures, saying they’re stuck with bills and mortgage payments — and less income to pay them.

All the while, significant rental assistance money has been slow to arrive.

Where to get help The state’s upcoming housing assistance program, S.C. Stay, is not yet accepting applications for families who need help. To be alerted when applications become available, sign up for updates at https://www.schousing.com/Home/SC-Stay. Trident United Way can also direct families who need help to agencies that provide assistance grants. Call 211 or visit https://sc211.org.

South Carolina is slated to launch its largest assistance program to date next month, using federal money from the first coronavirus bailout package, which was signed into law in March. The program, S.C. Stay, will put $25 million toward rent, mortgages and utility bills for South Carolinians whose finances have been directly impacted by the coronavirus.

The money won’t be available until the middle of February, but already, more than 5,000 have signed up to be notified when it is, said Chris Winston, a spokesman for the State Housing Finance and Development Authority, which is running the program. The program can cover up to six months of a family’s housing payments.

Long delays

The funds’ slow arrival is a story of a slow-but-cautious federal rulebook running headlong into pressing need. The money is coming from the CARES Act, which was best known for providing stimulus checks last spring but also parceled out money to the states over the summer. Much of the money sent to states came through a federal program with exacting rules.

When it starts cutting rent checks next month, the S.C. Stay program will use two chunks of money that the federal government set aside for South Carolina as early as May. State officials say they couldn’t start developing the program until the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development handed down requirements for the money.

The ground rules weren't finalized until August. HUD, for its part, said some states started earlier and made changes to their plans once the regulations were set.

“We literally did not have the rules — outlining what we could do or how we could do it — until the (Federal) Register was out. And there was no specified timeline for when the Register would be published,” said Alex Clark, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Commerce, which handled the state’s plan.

Once the rules came out, the state still had to write up a plan for spending the money, hold a public meeting to get feedback and get it approved by federal authorities. As an extra complication, some of the money was originally set aside to pay for children to get internet access for virtual school, but education officials found a different funding source in October.

Only once it was blessed could the state seek out a contractor to do the work of getting the money where it’s needed. HUD said it approved South Carolina's plan three days after it was submitted.

Such long timelines are typical of federal grants, and while some states have already managed to cut assistance checks, observers say that’s largely because they decided to use money with fewer strings attached, or they forged ahead before they knew what all the rules were.

“I’ve always worked off the pretext that I don’t start counting the dollars until I actually have signed on the dotted line. … There’s a gap between when they announce an award for funding and when it actually becomes available,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the Charleston Trident Urban League, which distributes rental assistance. “That was the norm before the pandemic.”

Massive need

The difference now is that the demand for help is extraordinary.

The Trident United Way said it received roughly twice as many calls for rental assistance in November and December as it did over the same period in 2019. Meadows said that throughout the pandemic, when new funding has arrived at the Urban League it has run out in a matter of weeks.

Census surveys show that about one in seven South Carolina families are either behind on their housing payments or not confident that they’ll be able to make next month’s. That’s the fourth-highest rate in the country. And like most of the country, South Carolina’s job market has not recovered evenly. Low-paid workers have borne the brunt of job losses, according to Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights initiative.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

An even larger pool of housing assistance money will reach the state soon, part of the $25 billion Congress set aside in its most recent stimulus package. The Treasury Department said South Carolina could receive as much as $346 million.

That’s a significant increase compared to the money that was available in 2020. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, for instance, has tracked less than $5 billion in rental assistance across the country.

“Through the pandemic up to this point, what we have put into emergency rental assistance has been extremely important, but it hasn’t been nearly enough. It hasn’t come close to the magnitude of the need,” said Andrew Aurand, the coalition’s vice president for research.

It’s not yet clear when the stimulus money will be available, or how it will be distributed in South Carolina. State lawmakers will need to pass legislation to direct most of the money; that process started Thursday when a bare-bones bill was first introduced. The rest is in the hands of the state's largest counties. County officials around the state say they haven’t finalized their plans.

Biden has called for Congress to approve another $25 billion in housing assistance, and he has proposed extending the CDC’s eviction moratorium to September. It’s currently set to expire at the end of March.

The Charleston Apartment Association said the new influx of money is “an important down payment,” but one that falls short.

“Though this is an important first step, it doesn’t fully address existing debt, which will only continue to grow as the pandemic and its economic devastation continues,” said Donna Bolewitz, the association's president. The group opposes extending the moratorium, saying it won’t fix the pandemic’s long-term financial impact.

Eviction ban

It’s unclear how many people are covered by the moratorium because it doesn’t apply to renters automatically. Instead, they have to fill out a form and give it to their landlord to invoke the protection.

In Charleston County, court records indicate that at least 280 eviction cases have been put on pause because of the CDC order since it took effect in September. Over the same period, however, judges have granted more than 700 evictions. (There’s no record of how many renters have invoked the moratorium before their landlords went to court.)

Groups that represent landlords, including the National Apartment Association, have railed against the moratorium — in large part because it wasn’t paired with rental assistance. The apartment association has argued that blocking property owners from the courts without helping them pay their bills will eventually upend the rental market.

But so far, landlords say they've been able to hold on, even if the pandemic and the moratorium have hurt business.

Larry Goins, who helps run the Metrolina Real Estate Investors Association, a York County-based trade group, said he has urged landlords to be flexible with payment plans and to talk with their tenants about what's going on. Most renters impacted by the pandemic have tried to keep up with their payments, and relatively few have tried to take advantage of the situation.

David Krausz, who owns apartment complexes in Columbia and Orangeburg, is one of a few landlords who joined the National Apartment Association in suing the CDC last fall to challenge the moratorium.

The lawsuit contends that the CDC’s order — an unprecedented use of public health powers — overreached in taking power from the states. The CDC has argued that evictions could worsen the health crisis because renters forced to move out are likely to stay with friends and family and the virus spreads easily among people who live together. A federal judge declined to block the moratorium.

Even so, Krausz said that while he has lost money during the pandemic, the order hasn’t been the financial disaster he anticipated. It has only been invoked on five of his 85 units in Columbia, and by and large his tenants have tried their best to keep up.

But they could use help, he said. Krausz typically rents his apartments to low- and middle-income families. They have limited savings, so if rental assistance isn’t available, problems like a lost job can snowball quickly.

“The effect is immediate,” Krausz said. “If that money isn’t available, they’re out of money the next month.”

Throughout the pandemic, decisions about assistance money have been inconsistent, he said. Sometimes tenants get a quick decision; sometimes they don’t. Some are eligible for help while their neighbors are told they’re not.

Often, it comes down to whether there’s help available when they need it.