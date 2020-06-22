SC judge rules breakaway Diocese in Episcopal split can keep properties

A South Carolina circuit judge ruled Friday congregations that broke away from the Episcopal Church in 2012 can keep their properties, a decision likely to setup another legal skirmish in the multi-year dispute.

First Circuit Judge Edgar W. Dickson granted the motion by the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina asking for clarification on a 2017 ruling involving the schism between the Diocese and the defendants, The Episcopal Church and The Episcopal Church in South Carolina.

The ruling, which involves 36 properties from the Grand Strand to the Lowcountry and valued at $500 million, orders the plaintiff parishes be "affirmed as the title owners in fee simple absolute of their respective parish real properties."

Regarding Camp St. Christopher on Johns Island, which the national church has argued belongs in trust to the Episcopal denomination, Dickson affirmed that a nonprofit corporation that takes the correct steps to sever itself from another association does so with its property intact.

The camp should "remain as titled in the Trustees of the Protestant Episcopal Church in South Carolina as stated in the 1951 deed," the decision said.

It notes the federal court has exclusive authority to decide all issues relating to the trademarks, service marks and intellectual property. Those matters are on appeal before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

Dickson's decision denied the national church's petition for the appointment of a special master and petition for an accounting.

An appeal from the S.C. Episcopal Church is likely to follow the ruling.

The Episcopal church had argued the 1979 Dennis Canon alone, or the Canon in conjunction with various pledges of allegiance and the like were sufficient to create a trust under South Carolina law.

That argument was rejected, as Dickson’s ruling clarifies the 2017 Collective Opinions, explaining that, “the Dennis Canon by itself does not create a legally cognizable trust, nor does it transfer title to property.”

"This affirms that those congregations that followed state non-profit guidelines for their disassociation from TEC retain all their real and personal property," the Anglican Diocese said in a release.

The Rev. Canon Jim Lewis with the Diocese welcomed the decision.

"By twice denying petitions by The Episcopal Church and The Episcopal Church of South Carolina to prevent Judge Dickson from completing this task, the Supreme Court has clearly signaled its desire to resolve these issues," he said. "We remain confident that our ability to disassociate from TEC, with all our legal rights intact, will continue to be affirmed.”

The Diocese expects the decision to be appealed and "is hopeful that if the State Supreme Court agrees to hear our case again, they will uphold the clarity brought by today’s decisions."

While the S.C. church that remains part of the national Episcopal congregation said the judge's decision "seems inconsistent" with the 2017 S.C. Supreme Court decision, representatives of the Episcopal body remain positive about the future.

“This is not a final decision," said Diocesan Chancellor Thomas S. Tisdale Jr. "It is yet another step on a long journey to full reconciliation within our Diocese.

“While we are understandably disappointed that Judge Dickson has not enforced the Supreme Court’s decision as directed, we are hopeful that the South Carolina Supreme Court will hear the matter promptly and correct any errors that exist in today’s order. Our legal team has already begun working on a formal response to this order that will be filed in the near future."

The fight for control of the sacred sites has been drawn out.

Under the leadership of Bishop Mark Lawrence, the Anglican Diocese broke away from the national Episcopal group in 2012 over theological divides and other differences.

In years past, the Episcopal Church has ordained gay bishops and permitted the blessings of same-sex unions. Lawrence was grateful for Friday's ruling.

"It is a day to rejoice," he said. "It is a day to move forward in Christ’s mission to the world. Thanks be to God.”

After the Anglican group left the Episcopal denomination, the breakaway parishes prevailed during a Dorchester County trial for control of the religious sites. An appeal to the state's high court then ruled in the larger church's favor, giving the Episcopal church ownership of the religious sites that were declared to have agreed to an internal property rule.

The Anglican group filed in 2018 for a motion of clarification, which was decided Friday.