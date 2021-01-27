SC home sales surpassed 100,000 for 1st time in 2020 with strong demand expected ahead

The pandemic proved perilous to the housing market last spring, but it propelled home sales to record heights across South Carolina for the rest of 2020 and is expected to fuel strong demand in the new year.

For the first time ever, the number of residential real estate transactions climbed past 100,000 in the Palmetto State, underscoring the rush to cash in on rock-bottom mortgage interest rates and punctuating a rash of newcomers escaping the lockdowns of dense urban centers in other states where the coronavirus raged.

For all of 2020, the state recorded 101,500 closed home sales, up 2.4 percent.

"That's the highest ever recorded for South Carolina," said Nick Kremydas, CEO of the S.C. Realtors Association.

At the start of the pandemic, the housing group worked to have the real estate industry deemed an essential service while many other work sectors were shut down in the spring by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"Realtors were able to continue to work for homeowners throughout an unprecedented time," said Morris Lyles, the state association's president and a Realtor at ERA Wilder in Columbia.

Because of the ability to continue operating and people's appetite for new homes at low interest rates, the group said in its annual report, "The housing market in 2020 proved to be incredibly resilient."

The flip side of record home sales is the dearth of available homes across the state.

Housing inventory plummeted nearly 37 percent last year to less than 17,000 homes on the market across South Carolina. For comparison, five years ago nearly twice that many were listed for sale.

The stringent demand and the scarcity of homes forced prices to follow one of the oldest principles of economics.

Low supply and high demand pushed the median price for a home in South Carolina last year 12.1 percent higher to $245,000. That's more than $50,000 higher than four years ago.

Every major metropolitan area in the state reported higher sales last year than in 2019.

The booming Charleston area saw the healthiest chunk of home sales last year at nearly 22,000, a 17 percent increase over 2019. The four-county region represented 22 percent of all transactions statewide.

The Myrtle Beach area reported the second highest number of home sales at nearly 17,500, nearly 13 percent more than the previous year.

The Greater Greenville region followed closed behind with 16,000 sales, up 10 percent, while the Columbia area showed nearly 15,000 transactions, up 5.5 percent.

The three-county area called the Piedmont and centered on Rock Hill, just south of Charlotte, saw another 8,000 home sales, 5.3 percent higher.

Hilton Head continued to lead the state in the cost of a home with a median price of $367,250, up 13 percent over the previous year. Charleston followed with a median price of $300,000, 8 percent higher than in 2019. The Rock Hill region wasn't far behind, reporting a median price of $295,000 for a home last year, up 8.5 percent.

More than a third of all sales last year were properties with four or more bedrooms. The segment represented the largest growth in closings at 8.5 percent, ending the year at 36,542 units sold.

"As we look to 2021, signals suggest buyer demand will remain elevated and tight inventory will continue to invite multiple offers and higher prices across much of the housing inventory," the Realtors group said.

Low mortgage rates are expected to persist, helping buyers offset some of the increase in prices and motivating others to lock in lower housing costs through refinancing for the long haul.

"These factors will provide substantial tailwinds for the housing market into the new year," the real estate trade organization predicted.