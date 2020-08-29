SC home sales surged 8.8% in July; new apartments slated for Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

SC home sales surged 8.8% in July

Home sales across South Carolina continued to rebound in July.

During the seventh month of the year, 10,363 residential real estate properties changed hands in the Palmetto State, an increase of 8.8 percent over the same month last year, according to housing data from the South Carolina Realtors Association.

Most regional markets across the state showed gains, some with double-digit increases, including the Charleston area with a 33 percent jump in sales. Hilton Head saw a 41 percent surge in home transactions while Myrtle Beach reported a 22 percent rise.

Greenville showed a nearly 21 percent gain in sales while Columbia reported a 3.2 percent increase.

For the year, home sales statewide totaled 54,032, a decrease of 6.5 percent, or about 3,800 fewer closings than during the first seven months of 2019.

With housing inventory down by nearly 26.5 percent to 22,833 units in South Carolina and demand up, home prices continue to soar.

The median price in July jumped 10.8 percent to $249,243, up from $225,000 in July 2019.

For the year so far, the median price is up 8.8 percent to $235,100, up from $216,100 during the January-July period in 2019.

"Despite the significant economic impact (of the coronavirus), home buyers remain extremely resilient," the Columbia-base Realtors group said in its monthly report.

"With mortgage rates remaining near record-low levels and home purchase mortgage applications up from a year ago, high buyer activity is expected to continue in the late summer and early fall market," the group said.

Childress Klein hopes to build a 270-unit multifamily development called Summerville Commons along Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

By the numbers

1,553: Square footage of a new Atlanta-based health spa called SweatHouz coming to Mount Pleasant's Indigo Square Shopping Center.

2,821: Square footage of cosmetics store Bluemercury after it relocates Sept. 4 to a new location that will triple its size on King Street in downtown Charleston.

58,000: Number of vehicles that are projected to travel along Clements Ferry Road by 2040, up from 14,000 in 2015. The forecast is leading to the $64 million widening of 4.5 miles on the northern end of the once-sleepy, rural road because of the explosion in new houses and businesses.

This week in real estate

+ Relocating: Plans are in the works to relocate the 4,000-square-foot Dorchester Heritage Center from St. George to a 20,000-square-foot facility near Ridgeville.

+ Teaming up: The Medical University of South Carolina has struck a deal with a private company to allow MUSC to have its first inpatient rehabilitation facility in the Charleston area in North Charleston.

+ Seeking answers: More than 400 comments flooded in on the federal government's proposal to build an 8-mile sea wall around the Charleston peninsula, and most of them wanted more details.

Granted by a king, once owned by a governor and farmed for its riches from rice, the 1,000-acre Chicora Wood property in Georgetown County is now in the hands of seven families from South Carolina and North Carolina, who plan to continue conservation efforts. Photo provided/Hall and Hall

