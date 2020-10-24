SC home sales soared more than 15% in September; Nexton launches 2,500-home Midtown

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

SC home sales soared more than 15 percent in September

Fall usually ushers in a slowdown in the hunt for new homes, but not this year.

Home sales across South Carolina posted a double-digit percentage increase in September as buyers swooped in on record-low mortgage interest rates and people continued to move to the Palmetto State and away from large urban markets during the pandemic.

Last month, 9,567 residential real estate properties changed hands across the state, an increase of 15.4 percent over the same month last year, according to housing data from the South Carolina Realtors Association.

Almost every major metropolitan area in the state reported double-digit gains in sales with coastal regions continuing to post sales increases from 25-65 percent more than in September 2019. A tiny bit of the increase in sales this year could stem from the coastal evacuation ordered last year during the first week of September as Hurricane Dorian skirted the state offshore.

The Charleston and Beaufort areas reported a 49 percent jump in sales while Myrtle Beach posted a 25 percent gain and Hilton Head saw a 65 percent surge in home transactions.

Greenville showed a 21 percent increase in sales while Columbia reported a 11 percent rise. The Pee Dee region saw a 30 percent spike in sales while Aiken reported a 23 percent jump and Western Carolina, which represents Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties, showed a 31 percent uptick. Spartanburg was the lone holdout among the state’s bigger cities with a 2.5 percent decrease in sales.

For the year, home sales statewide totaled 73,595 through September, a decrease of 3.1 percent, or about 2,350 fewer closings than during the first nine months of 2019.

With housing inventory down in South Carolina and demand up, home prices continue to soar.

The median price in September jumped 15.5 percent to $254,000, up from about $220,000 in September 2019.

For the year so far, the median price is up 10.3 percent to $240,000, up from $217,636 during the January-September period in 2019. The national median home price is currently $311,800, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Up and down what was deemed a few years ago as one of the 10 top urban shopping corridors in America, signs such as “For Rent” and “Retail Space Available” call out on vacant storefronts.

By the numbers

2: Number of hotels in downtown Charleston still closed since the start of the pandemic. They plan to reopen after using the down time for makeovers.

2,500: Number of new homes that will be built in the Midtown section of Nexton, as the developer begins work on the next phase in the 5,000-acre community on the edge of Summerville.

5,760: Square footage of the new Bevi Bene Brewery coming to the Charleston Neck area. The name means drink well.

This week in real estate

+ Rising prices: A perfect storm of events — led by a low housing inventory, low interest rates and a high demand for single-family homes — have caused a spike in national and Charleston-area housing prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

+ Appealing decision: S.C. renters no longer need to pay thousands to appeal evictions, chief justice says.

+ Rising tides: Sunny-day high tides that bring the Atlantic pouring onto Charleston-area streets are becoming more common, a threat to businesses as much as homes.

Development is reshaping the Cainhoy peninsula, where the first of what will be 9,000 new residences are rising in a new megadevelopment. Lauren Petracca/Staff

