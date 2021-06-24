SC home costs $42K more than year ago amid low housing stock and high demand

South Carolina homebuyers shelled out $42,000 more in May they did one year earlier, but skyrocketing prices did little to cool the red-hot residential market.

The median price of a house in the Palmetto State surged to $275,000 in May, with sales up 36 percent to 9,700.

Through the first five months, statewide home transactions soared almost 30 percent above the same period last year to more than 44,000, while the median price jumped 15 percent to $265,000.

The COVID-19 outbreak cut into sales in the early months of the pandemic as the economy shut down and agents and sellers figured out a virtual option of showing properties last year. But by May 2020, buyers came back, and sales haven't stopped climbing.

"Robust buyer demand, fueled by low mortgage rates, continues to outpace supply, which remains near historic lows," the S.C. Realtors Association said in its monthly report.

Homes across South Carolina now stay on the market an average of 48 days. Some regional markets are reporting less than a month before a seller is lined up. Others are seeing properties snapped up the day they were listed, along with multiple offers above the list prices.

The housing crunch is not expected to ease any time soon.

Homes are being bought about as fast as they are built, and rising lumber and labor costs, combined with supply constraints lingering from the height of the pandemic, are pushing prices higher.

"While the warmer temperatures, rising sales prices and the reopening of the economy may draw more sellers to the market, historically low levels of homes for sale are likely to continue for some time," S.C. Realtors said.

Home buyers in South Carolina continued to spend the most on Hilton Head Island, where median price was $410,000 in May. It was followed by the Charleston area, at $335,000.

For comparison, buyers in Charleston last month paid nearly $52,000 more than a year ago. Hilton Head purchasers forked over $85,000 more.

For buyers seeking the lowest-cost houses in South Carolina, the median price in Orangeburg and neighboring counties came in at $165,200 in May.

For the year, Charleston's sales are up 40 percent. Myrtle Beach reports 52 percent higher transactions, and Hilton Head shows a nearly 65 percent surge.

"It was at the end of April 2020 when we began to see the influx of buyers into the Hilton Head area and that trend continues one year later," said Cindy Creamer, president-elect for S.C. Realtors and an agent at Dunes Real Estate on Hilton Head. "While buyer interest remains high, both buyers and sellers have become more aware of the inventory challenge and are making decisions to list or buy based on their urgency."

Columbia and Greenville posted 19 percent higher sales through May.

Statewide, the Charleston and Myrtle Beach areas account for more than 19,000 sales, or about 44 percent of all transactions so far in 2021.