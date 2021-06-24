SC home costs $42,000 more than year ago amid low housing stock and high demand

South Carolina homebuyers shelled out $42,000 more in May they did one year earlier, but skyrocketing prices did little to cool the red-hot residential market.

The median price of a house in the Palmetto State surged to $275,000 in May, with sales up 36 percent to 9,700.

Through the first five months, statewide home transactions soared almost 30 percent above the same period last year to more than 44,000 while the median price jumped 15 percent to $265,000.

The COVID-19 outbreak cut into sales in the early months of the pandemic as the economy shut down and agents and sellers figured out an online virtual option of showing homes last year. But by May of 2020, buyers came back, and soaring sales haven't stopped.

"Robust buyer demand, fueled by low mortgage rates, continues to outpace supply, which remains near historic lows," the S.C. Realtors Association said in its monthly report.

Homes across South Carolina now stay on the market an average of 48 days, with some regional markets reporting less than a month before a sale takes place and some transactions occurring the same day a house is listed, along with multiple offers above the list price.

With some houses selling off market, the Realtors group president cautioned those selling and buying to check with a professional agent.

"In this fast-moving market, it’s more important than ever for buyers and sellers to use a local Realtor," said Morris Lyles, association president and Realtor at ERA Wilder in Columbia. "We are experienced and trained in navigating the multiple offer situations that are occurring every day."

The housing crunch is not expected to ease any time soon.

Homes are being bought about as fast as they are built, and rising lumber and labor costs, combined with supply constraints lingering from the height of the pandemic, are pushing prices higher.

"While the warmer temperatures, rising sales prices and the reopening of the economy may draw more sellers to the market, historically low levels of homes for sale are likely to continue for some time," the S.C. Realtors group said.

Buyers on Hilton Head Island continued to spend the most with a median price of $410,000 in May. The Charleston area posted the second-highest price at $335,000.

For comparison, buyers in Charleston paid nearly $52,000 more than a year ago, and home seekers on Hilton Head forked over $85,000 more.

For those looking for the lowest-cost houses in South Carolina, the median price in Orangeburg and neighboring counties came in at $165,200 in May.

For the year, Charleston's sales are up 40 percent. Myrtle Beach reports 52 percent higher transactions, and Hilton Head shows a nearly 65 percent surge.

"It was at the end of April 2020 when we began to see the influx of buyers into the Hilton Head area and that trend continues one year later," said Cindy Creamer, state Realtors group president-elect and a Realtor at Dunes Real Estate on Hilton Head Island.

"While buyer interest remains high, both buyers and sellers have become more aware of the inventory challenge and are making decisions to list or buy based on their urgency."

Columbia and Greenville posted 19 percent higher sales through May.

Statewide, the Charleston and Myrtle Beach areas account for more than 19,000 sales, or about 44 percent of all transactions so far in 2021.