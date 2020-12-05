SC closes in on record home sales with 19% rise in October; 2 student housing deals planned

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

SC home sales jumped 19% in October, closing in on record for year

COLUMBIA — Homebuyers didn't tap the brakes in October across South Carolina.

In what's usually a slower time of year in the housing market as people's attention usually turns toward fall activities and the approaching holidays, the rush to buy a home amid record-low mortgage interest rates continues unabated.

Home sales across the Palmetto State posted a double-digit percentage increase in October as buyers scooped up available housing stock in the post-lockdown period of the continuing pandemic.

Last month, 9,704 residential real estate properties changed hands across the state, an increase of 19.1 percent over the same month last year, according to housing data from the South Carolina Realtors Association.

Almost every major metropolitan area in the state reported double-digit gains in sales with coastal regions continuing to post sales increases from 35-51 percent more than in October 2019.

The Charleston and Hilton Head areas reported a 51 percent surge in sales while Myrtle Beach posted a 42 percent gain and Beaufort saw a 35 percent rise in home transactions.

Greenville showed a 21 percent increase in sales while Columbia reported nearly a 10 percent rise. Most smaller inland real estate groups reported higher sales as well.

For the year, home sales statewide totaled 83,558 through October, a decrease of 0.6 percent, or 546 fewer closings than during the first 10 months of 2019. At the current pace of sales, it's likely the state will see a record number of home purchases with two months of transactions still to come.

With housing inventory down in South Carolina and demand up, home prices continue to soar.

The median price in October jumped 15.5 percent to $255,450, up from $218,450 in October 2019.

For the year so far, the median price in S.C. is up 11 percent to $242,000, up from $217,940 during the January-October period in 2019. The national median home price stood at $313,000 in October, up 15.5 percent from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

A seven-story building is planned near the College of Charleston behind the structures at 363-369 King St. while a six-story project is being proposed at Cannon and President streets near the Medical University of South Carolina.

By the numbers

3: Number of new restaurants that have opened this year in a Mount Pleasant shopping center anchored by Publix. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is the latest arrival. It opened Dec. 1.

12.7: Millions of dollars paid for a 6,000-square-foot house at 169 Flyway Drive on Kiawah Island.

27.5: Millions of dollars that private port and warehouse operator Carver Maritime is spending on improvements at its waterfront site in North Charleston. It's the second large investment in as many years.

This week in real estate

+ Restoration: Work could begin this month on the crumbling Pine Tree Hotel on Mosquito Beach. Built during segregation, it's one of the last standing African-American lodgings.

+ Tired of higher utility bills?: Dominion Energy customers will get another chance in early January to weigh in on the utility's newly proposed rate hike that could increase monthly power bills for 753,000 ratepayers in South Carolina next year.

+ Boom and balance: The Cainhoy peninsula is undergoing massive change as redevelopment takes place. Longtime residents fear history will be lost as huge housing projects bring thousands of new homes to the area north of Daniel Island. Much of it was annexed into the city of Charleston nearly 30 years ago.

What has long been called the Calhoun Mansion on lower Meeting Street in Charleston now goes by the name The Williams Mansion, after the original owner of the home, George Walton Williams. File/Staff

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.