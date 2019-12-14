You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

2 SC cities, Charleston and Columbia, among Top 10 housing markets in 2020, study says

Low inventory of homes across the country is driving buyers to less-expensive markets in smaller cities, according to a new report for realtor.com.

And two of the top 10 hot housing markets next year are in South Carolina.

Columbia ranks No. 5 while Charleston-North Charleston comes in at No. 9 on the real estate website's 2020 housing forecast.

Six of the top 10 are in the South while Boise, Idaho, grabbed the top spot, jumping from No. 8 last year.

Realtor.com said people are moving, in general, away from expensive coastal cities to more affordable inland areas.

The top 10 markets are fueled by strong local economies, job creation and available inventory at entry-level price points. Charleston's market has been overpriced for some time with real estate leaders constantly emphasizing the lack of houses available for first-time homebuyers.

The report cites Charleston as a retirement destination for baby boomers looking to spend their golden years in a warmer climate and escape the high property tax rates that are common in the Northeast.

In Charleston, the median home price is close to $278,000, up 4.7 percent over the first 11 months of 2018.

"South Carolina's largest city is defined by cobblestone streets, horse-drawn carriages and pastel antebellum houses," realtor.com said. "The historic port city is consistently named one of the best small cities in the world by Conde Nast and the 'World's Best City' by Travel + Leisure."

The report goes on to say the region is home to Charleston Air Force Base and several colleges along with employers such as Boeing, Bosch and the Medical University of South Carolina, attracting a diverse group of residents who enjoy the state's low property tax rates, many restaurants and proximity to the beach.

In Columbia, homebuyers will find more affordable offerings. The median home price in the capital city stands at about $178,000.

"New construction is booming in Columbia, and buyers from all over the country are migrating to the area," according to realtor.com.

A separate report recently from business website Inc. put Columbia at No. 42 on 2020 Surge Cities list for startup companies next year while Charleston ranked No. 7.

No other cities in South Carolina ranked in the top 50 by on either report.

The nation's largest apartment management firm is now firmly seated in its new plush office building where workers don't have assigned seating, desk phones or paper.

By the numbers

342: Number of acres bought by homebuilder Lennar for $12.5 million for a new development of up to 850 housing units off Cypress Gardens Road in southern Moncks Corner.

1,401: Number of homes needed to sell in December in the Charleston area to set a new yearly record. So far, 17,010 have sold through the first 11 months.

7,319: Square footage of proposed Bahama Breeze Island Grill restaurant to be built where the former Sears auto shop on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston will be torn down.

This week in real estate

+ Inn fighting: The Historic Charleston Foundation says it has the legal right to challenge a proposed new hotel in the city.

+ Desks to beds: A proposed downtown Charleston office building is seeking a change from approved office use to a 225-room hotel.

+ Capital retail market: National retailers look at Harbison district first when locating in Columbia, making it prime real estate for merchants in the Midlands.

Between Dec. 30 and Feb. 19, millions of people are expected to enter for a chance to win this new Lowcountry home as part of the 24th edition of the HGTV Dream Home lottery.

Holiday market: The Green Barn at the developing Carnes Crossroads community is the site of the neighborhood's annual Holiday Market from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 14).

Homebuyer tips: Origin SC will offer classes for first-time homebuyers and budgeting at different times and places across the Lowcountry, starting Jan. 2.

Charleston-area transactions

