When you drive up to this sunny, cozy cottage at 111 Sasportas Lane, you expect to hear bluebirds singing and sweet-faced bunnies hopping up to greet you.
It is that quaint and charming, and it’s completely renovated and updated. Built in 1968, the owners spent the better part of 2018 taking it down to the studs and ensuring quality materials were retrofitted into the existing footprint of the home. The 1,097 square foot, three bedroom, two bath home is picture-perfect for a small family, couple, first-time homeowner or empty-nesters desiring to downsize.
If its modern yet vintage expression doesn’t pique your interest enough, the location most certainly will.
Location, location, location
This rare find has a walkability scale of 10 plus, as it’s within walking distance to downtown Summerville’s historic Hutchinson Square, schools and neighborhood green spaces.
“The property appears to be tucked away from it all,” Lisa Meredith of Carolina One said. “It sits between two wooded properties and it’s hard to believe it’s less than nine blocks from the center of downtown Summerville.”
Tree-lined, quiet streets hearken back to an era when the only noise was kids playing, late-afternoon lawn mowing and on the weekends, the muffled sounds of school spirit on Friday nights.
“The neighborhood has a mixture of luxury homes, mid-sized homes and cottages,” said Michelle Bell of Carolina One Real Estate. “It’s a wonderful blend of homes and residents. The neighborhood has such a friendly and community-oriented vibe. It’s directly behind Summerville elementary school. During football season, Friday nights are something – residents walk to the game.”
The finishings
The sweet front porch is the perfect spot to sit a spell on cool summer nights. Upon entering, the open floor plan and vaulted ceilings make the home feel expansive. Thoughtful and custom details such as wooden beams on the ceilings and warm-toned engineered-wood flooring in the family, entertaining and kitchen area create a homey ambiance.
“The kitchen is the heart of the home,” Bell said. “The island was constructed from a piece of furniture that was transformed into a custom island and painted a distressed color that matches the exterior of the home.” The island has a wooden block countertop and tons of drawers and storage for kitchen gadgets or cookbooks.
Smoke-gray subway tile decorates the backsplash against bright-white cabinets, complete with up-lighting. Countertops are gray and white veined quartz and there’s a closet-style pantry for plenty of storage. A large window over the kitchen sink lets in plenty of sunshine and light. Brand new stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and modern lighting complete the kitchen and entertaining spaces.
The hallway and bedrooms are carpeted and the hall bath has modern dual vanities with gorgeous white-grouted, gray tile flooring and custom tiled shower and tub. The master suite has two large closets and its own ensuite bathroom that carries the same gray-tiled theme, with single vanity.
Walls are painted a cool gray throughout and complement the white smooth ceilings, creating both a modern and traditional palette to accommodate any décor style.
The nature and amenities
Nature and fitness enthusiasts will love the proximity to the Gahagan walking and bike path trail. Foodies and shoppers will love the easy access to great restaurants, shopping and coffee shops nearby.
The renovation included installing a gravel driveway, new sod and pine straw. The yard, like Summerville, will spring to life during the season, and there’s already colorful plants budding in the flowerbeds. There’s even a vintage clothesline in the backyard from the original build, just in case you want to hang your laundry to dry in the spring air.
The home at 111 Sasportas Lane, like the neighborhood, combines the very best of old and new, and it does so with a captivating and graceful spirit.
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 23, 2019 from noon to 3 p.m. and Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1-3 p.m.
Michele Wells & Lisa Meredith
Carolina One Real Estate
Wells: 843-879-8575
Meredith: 843-900-7694