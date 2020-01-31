The downtown Charleston retail scene continues to morph as retailers come and go.

Two new stores will take over unoccupied spaces soon on King Street.

Opening in mid-February will be lifestyle brand store Salt Life at 316A King in the shop formerly occupied by clothing store 319 Men while OMG Candy Store will open April 1 in 316B where Lush Cosmetics was located before it moved to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre last year, according to Charleston Commercial real estate firm.

Columbus, Ga.-based Salt Life offers apparel and merchandise to water enthusiasts.

From its first merchandise offerings in 2006, Salt Life has grown with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers.

The brand offers other retail stores in Huntington Beach and San Clemente, Calif.; Daytona Beach, Tampa, Key West and Orlando, Fla.; and Columbus, Ga.

“Charleston’s King Street is a retail and cultural hub of this historic city, and we feel that our popularity with the district residents is an obvious addition to our growing brick-and-mortar portfolio,” said Salt Life President Jeff Stillwell. “In 2019, South Carolina was one of our leading sales states and has proven over and over again that it is all about the Salt Life.”

OMG Candy Store will offer a sweet selection, from favorite nostalgic candy cigarettes to licensed goodies and fresh fudge.

“I am very excited to announce the opening of OMG Candy Store," CEO and founder Orit Deverell said. "It is a project my team and I have been working on for the past couple of years. We are ready to open our doors on King Street and give the locals and tourists an experience they will not forget.”

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Charleston Commercial, a key player in the downtown Charleston real estate market, is led by C. Kendrick and managing director Joshua Schaap. They have overseen the sale of 10 King Street properties during the past two years at a total price of $78.1 million.

“Downtown Charleston, especially King Street, is an incredibly attractive spot for retailers right now,” Schaap said. “Our expertise on King Street allows us to attract both local and regional brands eager to make a home in Charleston and serve both locals and visitors.”

The additions to King Street come after Banana Republic closed Jan. 26 at 249 King and Cornerstone Minerals will leave 539 King at the end of March when its lease expires.

Also eyeing King Street for a new store is the late Kate Spade-inspired fashion brand Frances Valentine. A location has not been decided, but business partner Elyce Arons said she hopes to have the store open by mid-year.