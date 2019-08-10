The property at 16 S. Adgers Wharf was once part of The James Hamilton Company Building. Built in the early 1800s, the buildings set on this Charleston cobblestone street were a cotton warehouse with offices. Named after a 19th century shipping magnate James Adger, the home is near the oldest wharf in the city’s history.
The entrance of the home faces a large green area – the East Bay Dog Park is across the street. It’s steps away from the Joe Riley Waterfront Park, one of the peninsula’s most beautiful and world-renowned parks.
“There is really no other home like this, that has the special features that this home has,” said Charleston Sullivan of Carriage Properties. “The home was two different warehouses that I believe were owned separately at one point and built at different times. It’s evident when you see the walls inside the home, some are very thick.”
The exterior
A wrought-iron gate introduces the home, and a bank of large windows let in abundant light. The transommed, wood front door is curved with insets of glass and glass panels on either side. Charleston-style gas lighting decorates either side of the doorway. The picturesque front courtyard compliments the original garage doors, roomy enough for two cars.
A roof terrace, so conducive to Charleston-style living is adjacent to the third floor. The backyard area has a private pool with a fountain and entertaining space. A newly built garage, accessed from North Adgers, is also accessible from the backyard.
Inside
Entering the home is like stepping into the pages of a magazine – the space embodies Charleston classic traditional style and yet feels open, light and modern.
Owners Les and Pam Muma have been in the area for over a decade.
“Our other home on Adgers was about a third of the size of this one,” Muma said. “When this one came on the market, we bought it. We were here a week or two every month as our granddaughter and grandson were growing up. Now our granddaughter is about to graduate from Tulane University and our grandson is about to start Clemson.”
Built in iPads are throughout the home and control just about everything — lights, window shades, security, entertainment and more. The HVAC system includes seven units, and like the alarm and security system, can be accessed remotely.
Though the home has the latest and greatest in technology, its ambiance remains true to its original style, incorporating white oak inlaid floors, arched doorways and windows, custom millwork, wainscoting, gardens and courtyards. A grand curved staircase is the star of the show upon entering. The plaster wall that runs along the staircase appears as if it’s embossed, the technique used here gives a nod to formal gatherings during the 1800s.
A large library with walnut built-in bookcases and secretary desk, and a large fireplace serves as a formal dining room.
“The custom built-ins are furniture quality,” said Sullivan. “The owner displayed rare books on the shelves, along with other collectibles.”
The kitchen has traditional cream-colored cabinets, a large pantry, wine fridge, top-of-the-line appliances and tons of cabinets for storage. Light streams in on either side of the kitchen from the large transommed French and pocket doorways – a sitting area on one side and a unique large atrium space on the other.
“This, at one time was the backyard of the original house,” Muma said referring to the atrium. “Carriages would come through the gate which is now one of the garages of the home and the bricked walls are original.”
The bricked walls once open to allow entry to the warehouse, now have two large curved insets with painted murals. A glass roof is above with a rolled canvas shade and a spiral staircase leads up to a porch that is connected to a sitting room off the master suite.
There’s also a hidden Jacuzzi in the floor. The owners installed dehumidifiers, and separate air conditioning units in the atrium and garage.
The master suite and “theater”
The master suite has a fireplace with a hidden flat screen above it – a painting slides open to reveal it. Automation enables everything in here as well – from drawing the shades to setting the temperature to accessing entertainment. A generous sitting area is adjacent and overlooks the atrium. An adobe-style fireplace adds a unique flair, while floor to ceiling doors allow light in and breezes off the Charleston Harbor to cool or warm the space. The ensuite bath has separate vanities, a domed skylight, soaking tub and large separate shower with a skylight. Glassed curved doorways lead to a water closet with a bidet and a huge master closet with custom built-ins.
Private guest suites with ensuite baths and a laundry room are also on this floor. A set of stairs leads up to a state-of-the-art “man cave.” Gray and red hues, a high, curved ceiling and cushy seating hearken back to old-style Hollywood glamour. Paneled closets adorned with black and white cinema images house speakers. A 90-inch flat screen is on one end of the room and a set of French doors that lead out to a private terrace is on the other end.
“When you watch ‘Top Gun’ it sounds like the jets are coming right through here,” Muma said, laughing.
A Lutron electronics hub on one entire wall works all the systems in the home in this space. The room comprises two seating areas. One is a lounge and complete bar area and the other has graduated seating for perfect movie viewing.
“The sun comes up from this side, so in the morning, it’s really beautiful,” Sullivan said, referring to the private terrace off the theater room, that allows for city and harbor views.
The home takes advantage – in every room — of light, glorious views and gracious outdoor spaces. Honoring its rich history while embracing 21st century convenience is in step with the city in which it has resided for over 200 years.
“We are finding property owners, as well as buyers not only expect the level we have at 16 South Adgers, but are very comfortable utilizing the latest home technology to manage security, control systems and enjoy entertainment,” Sullivan said. “These systems are easy to use and intuitive, allowing the control of multiple homes from a cell phone. Multiple homeownership is common with our clients. To be able to confirm housekeeping, landscape maintenance, or just watch the pool from afar makes ownership that much easier. “
As of August 7, 2019, the 6,758 square-foot property at 16 S. Adgers was listed for $5.2 million.
