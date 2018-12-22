Cassina’s Tyler new S.C. Realtors president-elect
The new president-elect of the state’s largest organization for real estate professionals is Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of the boutique Charleston real estate firm The Cassina Group.
Owen was chosen president-elect by South Carolina Realtors, a Columbia-based organization with more than 20,000 members that advocates for Realtors and property owners and works to keep home ownership affordable. His term begins in 2019.
Tyler has served in numerous leadership positions within the trade group and is a previous recipient of the organization's C. Dan Joyner Community Service Award. A certified mediator, he has also served as president of Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and is a past Realtor of the Year for the greater Charleston area.
“We are so proud of Owen,” said Robertson Allen and Jimmy Dye, founding partners of The Cassina Group. “He has been a great leader and vital asset to our company, and we know he will excel in his role as president-elect.”
Beaufort County plantation listed for $25 million
Twickenham Plantation, a 286-year-old, 2,500-acre property located in the ACE Basin area of Beaufort County, has been listed for sale by Jon Kohler and Associates for $25 million.
The property features 1 mile of frontage on the Combahee River with private dock access, as well as an abundance of upland quail woods and river rice impoundments for waterfowl hunting. The two-story main home, built in 1878, underwent an extensive remodel concluding in 2018 and contains four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Elegant 18th Century touches abound, and the home overlooks garden designed by landscape architects whose other works include Augusta National Golf Club and Sea Pines Resort.
The property also includes two restored guest houses, a manager’s house, horse barn, stables, and additional storage barns.
New floor plans, swim club coming to The Arbors
Pulte Homes has added five new Charleston single floor plans to The Arbors at St. Johns Woods, and residents of the Johns Island community will also have use of a new pool and clubhouse for the 2019 season.
Comprised of 86 single-family homes, The Arbors is the newest and final development within St. Johns Woods. The new floor plans range from 2,036 to 2,800 square feet, have up to five bedrooms and three baths, and begin at $312,900.
The swim club will join other amenities including a park, playground, and walking trails. Visit www.pulte.com for more information.
Spencer joins Coldwell Banker Residential
With degrees in both finance and accounting, Carrie Spencer brings a wealth of expertise to her new position as a real estate agent at the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Mount Pleasant.
Spencer moved to Charleston last year with her husband, who is stationed at the Naval Nuclear Power School in Goose Creek. The Jacksonville, Fla., native can be found on Instagram at @CarrieSpencerHomes, or reached at 904-322-0633.
New book ranks Charleston high among retirees
A new book rating the best places to retire has Charleston among the 100 cities on its list. The sixth edition of “America’s 100 Best Places to Retire” also includes South Carolina cities Aiken, Beaufort, Greenville, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach.
The cities are not ranked, but grouped by state. Research included in-depth interviews with 670 retirees who moved to cities on the list. Climate, taxes, amenities, lifestyle and features such as beaches and appealing down towns were all taken into account.
David Weekley Homes holds food drive
The Charleston office of David Weekley Homes collected more than 950 pounds of nonperishable items during a two-week food drive, giving the items to the Lowcountry Food Bank to be distributed prior to Thanksgiving.
Nationally, David Weekley Homes provided nearly 311,500 meals to families in 18 participating markets. The nation’s largest privately-held builder collected over 184,000 pounds of turkey and nonperishable items.
Three new agents join Berkshire Hathaway
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Carolina Sun has added three new agents to its team, with Cassie Grant, David Wilcox and Rachel Rundel now serving the Charleston market.
Grant, a James Island resident, brings experience in both commercial and residential real estate, and specializes in analyzing the market. In her free time she enjoys fishing and traveling with her husband and son, and also works with community organizations Habitat for Humanity and East Cooper Community Outreach.
Wilcox, a Mount Pleasant native, is a Navy veteran with over 20 years in healthcare information technology. He has lived from New Jersey to Hawaii and many places in between. The detail-oriented Dixon draws on his IT and business backgrounds to serve clients. He holds a bachelor’s in management from Newberry College, and a master’s in computer information systems from Georgia State University.
Rundel, a St. Louis native, graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in marketing and public relations. The West Ashley resident lives with her husband, two children and six pets, and brings a wealth of knowledge in real estate and home revitalization from working in her family’s contracting business.
For more information on Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Carolina Sun, visit www.bhhssun.com.
Summer Wind complex welcomes first residents
Summer Wind, a 267-unit apartment complex in Summerville, welcomed its first residents beginning Dec. 13. The Beach Company broke ground on the project in late 2017.
The community is located in close proximity to some of the region’s top employers, such as Volvo, Boeing, Bosch and Mercedes-Benz. Amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, dog park and clubhouse with coffee lounge, kitchen and game area. Visit www.summerwindsc.com.
CBRE to market 88-acre tract at Camp Hall
Santee Cooper has chosen CBRE to exclusively market Campus One at Camp Hall, an 88-acre tract within the master-planned industrial community located in Ridgeville.
CBRE’s Bob Barrineau, Brendan Redeyoff, Markus Kastenholz and Trey Pennington have been selected to market the property for development to a wide range of industrial and commercial real estate users and developers, on behalf of Santee Cooper.
Currently under development, Camp Hall will include a village center with spaces for small businesses and conveniences designed to meet the modern demands of the workplace. Amenities will include an event lawn, park, play field and trails for walking and biking. Volvo’s first U.S. manufacturing plant is the initial industrial user at the site.