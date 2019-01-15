Another hospital is in the works for Berkeley County, a collaboration between two rival health systems that would bring to at least eight the number of new medical centers proposed for the Charleston region.
Under the latest announcement, Roper St. Francis and the Medical University of South Carolina said they plan to add a 43-bed rehabilitation facility to the mix of projects.
The hospital will offer nursing, specialized therapies, speech language pathology and case management. Roper will manage the facility, which will be built on the campus of its 50-bed hospital that's under construction at the Carnes Crossroads development in Goose Creek.
Troy Powell, chief administrative officer for post-acute care services at Roper, said MUSC and Roper will share some clinical staff at the rehabilitation center. The Berkeley County beds will be in addition to 66 located at Roper Hospital in downtown Charleston.
"If you look at the inpatient rehab offerings within our service area, there is no rehab available in Berkeley and Dorchester County," Powell said. "We certainly see the need to expand and offer this complement in Berkeley County."
Rehabilitation in this case would refer to physical rehabilitation, not substance abuse or mental health disorders. Powell said many rehab patients at Roper Hospital are recovering from a stroke. Patients might also need the care after a hip fracture, brain injury or spinal cord injury, for instance.
The state health department said in its State Health Plan that 43 more beds were needed in the region. Across South Carolina, 263 additional beds are needed.
The cost of the MUSC-Roper expansion was not available. The two health care systems plan to submit a joint proposal to regulators later this month. Approval from the Department of Health and Environmental Control is typically required for new hospitals and other costly medical facilities.
"Working collaboratively on this future rehab hospital with MUSC is both a wise investment of our funds and an important step in making rehab more accessible to the community,” Roper CEO Lorraine Lutton said in a written statement.
Though Roper and MUSC compete for patients, they have worked together from time to time. For instance, they have partnered up to share resources and improve response time to strokes.
Powell said the rehabilitation hospital venture is a natural next step.