Residents oppose townhome project in Charleston section of James Island

A nearly 30-acre undeveloped strip of land off Maybank Highway is being eyed for 146 new townhomes on James Island, but neighbors aren't too happy about it.

The property sits behind The Pour House and between Woodland Shores and Stefan drives and stretches from Maybank Highway to Riverland Drive.

Owner Venn James Island LLC, an affiliate of a real estate development firm in Winston-Salem, N.C., bought the 29-acre tract in 2014 for $1.3 million, according to Charleston County land records.

The new subdivision is called Riverland Oaks. The land owner is registered to Andrew Dreyfuss, a partner in Piedmont Metro Development and Venn Capital, according to his LinkedIn page. He could not be reached for comment.

The property is in the city of Charleston and the zoning allows six units per acre. Plans call for the development to be single-family attached townhomes.

The Woodland Shores Neighborhood is asking residents to sign a petition against approving the proposed development.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

"Our current storm water problems need to be addressed and mitigated before a new development is built on land currently used as storm water containment for Woodland Shores Road homes," according to a Facebook post. "The developer's engineer is relying on gravity for storm water runoff and cannot guarantee storm water mitigation will be improved by drainage ponds they are planning to install.

"The current intersection of Woodland Shores Road/Paw Paw, and Woodland Shores/Maybank cannot handle more traffic congestion (sic) at an already unsafe intersection," according to the neighborhood group's post.

New apartments

Plans are moving forward for a 205-unit multifamily development on Clements Ferry Road near Daniel Island.

Hawthorne of Daniel Island Apartments LLC of Greensboro, N.C., plans to build the project on about 12 acres at 2800 Clements Ferry Road, just south of Interstate 526.

The company bought the property in 2018 for $2.6 million, when it first submitted plans for the five-story development in Berkeley County and the city of Charleston.