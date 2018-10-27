An online rental marketplace says the national shortage of new apartment homes has conversely driven up rates of mature complexes, cutting into value-priced housing for lower and middle class tenants.
The trend has affected the Lowcountry, too, even as thousands of rental units have risen in the past decade.
San Francisco-based Apartment List issued a new report that "explores the role that aging housing plays in maintaining affordability — an overlooked factor which if ignored, could exacerbate the housing affordability crisis in the years to come."
The venture says housing affordability "has emerged as a key issue which increasingly affects not just low-income households, but also millions of middle-class renters."
According to Apartment List, the culprit is a restricted housing market that doesn't have enough new apartments going up to lower costs for older properties.
In a healthy market, "buildings become less desirable as they age, leading to falling rents. However, without a sufficient supply of new construction, demand will remain high for older buildings, preventing their rents from falling," Apartment List notes. Actually, the share of rental units less than 10 years old is currently at an all-time low, the company says. And since 2000, median rents have shot up fastest in the oldest leasable places.
Chris Salviati, housing economist for Apartment List, cites figures showing that the Charleston rental scene mirrors the national figures, including:
- The share of rental units in buildings more than 30 years old grew by 14 percent between 2000 and 2016. During the same time span, the percentage of apartment homes that are 10 years old or less increased by 3 percent.
- Median rent in 2000 for Charleston apartment homes built before 1960 was 27 percent lower than the midpoint price for properties built 1990-'99.
- Midpoint rates for local rental residences raised 59 or more years ago jumped 35 percent, while rents for places raised in the 1990s inched up 7 percent.
Visit www.apartmentlist.com.