Renters aren't falling behind on payments amid virus outbreak; Nexton sells 1,000th home

Renters aren't falling behind on payments amid virus outbreak, survey finds

A national survey of renters found a majority did not fall behind on payments in early April after the coronavirus sidelined millions of workers nationwide in March.

The National Multifamily Housing Council found that 84 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by April 12 in its second survey of 11.5 million professionally managed apartment units across the country, up 15 percentage points from April 5.

The firm's Rent Payment Tracker numbers also examined historical numbers and found that 90 percent of renters made full or partial payments from April 1-12, 2019, and 91 percent of renters in March 1-12, 2020.

The latest tracker numbers reflect a payment rate of 93 percent compared to the same time last month. The data encompass a wide variety of market-rate rental properties, which can vary by size, type and average rental price. The report did not break payments down by metro areas.

"We are pleased to see that it appears the vast majority of apartment residents who can pay their rent are doing so to help ensure that their properties can continue to operate safely and so apartment owners can help residents who legitimately need help,” said Doug Bibby, council president.

“Unfortunately, unemployment levels are continuing to rise and delays have been reported in getting assistance to residents, which could affect May’s rent levels," he said. "It is our hope that, as residents begin receiving the direct payments and the enhanced unemployment benefits the federal government passed, we will continue to see improvements in rent payments.”

Also, the firm is hearing that more expensive properties, whose resident base may be able to work from home, are reporting a higher percentage of rent payments than operators of more affordable workforce properties, whose residents are more likely to have had their incomes disrupted because of the pandemic, according to David Schwartz, the council's chairman and CEO Chairman of Chicago-based Waterton.

Some apartment firms are helping residents by waiving late fees, creating flexible payment plans and offering other solutions, Bibby said.

Nexton, a master-planned, mixed-use community near Summerville in Berkeley County, will one day have 7,000 houses and between 16,000 and 20,000 people, bigger than Moncks Corner and Georgetown combined.

By the numbers

25: Millions of dollars Charleston International Airport is slashing from next year's budget because of the coronavirus. Big construction projects have been put on hold as well as the state's busiest terminal slashes spending by 30 percent.

45: Billions of dollars in economic impact in South Carolina from housing, an industry feeling the woes of the pandemic just as the peak home-buying season begins.

4,145: Number of homes sold throughout the Charleston area during the first three months of the year before the virus outbreak shut down most of the economy. Sales were up 10 percent, but that number is expected to fall when April and May sales are reported as people stay home to try to stay safe.

This week in real estate

+ Coming back: Organic grocer Earth Fare is not only returning to Summerville, but to Columbia as well, under a new team of investors.

+ Glimmer of hope: Gov. Henry McMaster orders SC boat landings to reopen under certain conditions as the coronavirus persists.

+ Growing together: Charleston urban farm serves as experimental training site for sister garden in Ghana.

+ Changing names: Longtime SC lender reboots at an inconvenient time.

Discount grocer Aldi opened a new store on North Main Street in Summerville on Friday, its second in Flowertown and third in Charleston region. A fourth is on the way to North Charleston.

