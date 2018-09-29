A healthy greater-Charleston economy, influx of new workers and societal shift toward flexible living spaces among young adults have driven up interest in leasable properties this year, which are in abundance after a years-long building boom.
"We've been very very strong," says Shaw Goolsby-Miller, business manager of The Haven at Indigo Square in Mount Pleasant. The community, which counts 484 apartment homes along U.S. Highway 17 North, celebrates its first year Sunday. "All of the markets are very strong," he says.
Many of the tenants are relocating to the Charleston area from out of town. "They want something new," he says.
Goolsby-Miller says the rental community's strength involves the multitude of perks, which lure tenants with a host of offerings. Attractions are numerous: "We have a pool, game room, visual golf room" and fitness center, he says, noting that if you can think of an amenity, the complex likely has it.
The studio, one, two and three-bedroom rentals include nine-foot ceilings, quartz counters and a bevy of elevators, he notes.
The Haven sits just west of the new Indigo Square hopping plaza to include a grocery store and numerous shops. That's not all. "The access for Towne Centre (topless mall across Highway 17) is phenomenal," Goolsby-Miller says.
The business manager contends that no one feature makes the apartment-home community popular. "I've been doing this 26 years," he says, and individual tenants favor complexes for slightly different reasons. For example, the property has a lap pool that many swimmers enjoy, but other people who like the water don't use the venue because "they go to the beach four miles away."
Glowing remarks such as Goolsby-Miller's are repeated across the Lowcountry. Online information firm WalletHub ranks the Charleston area 22 out of 182 U.S. cities in terms of the "best places to rent in America." The Lowcountry placed 59 in affordability and 26 in quality of life. Scottsdale, Arizona, placed first and Detroit, 182 in the study this summer.
To view the full report visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-renters/23010/.
Apartment communities in the Charleston area are lining up renters despite relatively high prices. The Haven in its first year totals 192 available units, according to its website. They include 118 two-bedroom dwellings sized 1,048-2,286 square feet and priced from $1,615 to $3,527 a month, 45 one-bedroom plans 657-1,759 square feet and priced $1,350-$1,600, 16 three-bedroom designs 1,452 to 2,897 square feet and $2,318-$4,210 in monthly rent and 13 studio units 506 square feet and starting at $1,195 to $1,250 a month.
The Guild, a new 126-apartment home community on Columbus Street downtown, showcases units from 658 to close to 1,500 square feet with rents ranging from $1,750 a month for studio dwellings to $8,120 for the two-bedroom penthouse pad.
Townhome and condo developments, multifamily properties that in many cases have units that are rented out, reported significant shares in some parts of the Lowcountry. Close to one-quarter of sales in Charleston County in 2017 were two-or-three story townhomes or one-level condos, 13.6 percent in Berkeley County and 10.9 percent in Dorchester County.
The most active sectors for condo and townhome deals are in Kiawah Island, 52.3 percent; downtown Charleston, 43.5 percent; Seabrook Island, 42.1 percent; Folly Beach, 41.8 percent; and Daniel Island, 40 percent.
