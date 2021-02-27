Rental home firm expands in Moncks Corner

A new single-family, rental home community is now open in Berkeley County.

California-based American Homes 4 Rent is offering 107 dwellings off Lazy Hill Road near Cypress Gardens Road south of Moncks Corner.

The community, called Blackstone Preserve on Blackstone Drive, is the company's third development to open in the Charleston market, where it owns a portfolio of 1,200 residential properties.

Its other local holdings are Legend Oaks in Summerville and Marshfield south of Moncks Corner. A fourth community called Jasmine Point off Black Tom Road south of Moncks Corner is under development, according to a spokeswoman.

The Blackstone Preserve homes will feature open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, central heating and air conditioning, two-car garages and fenced yards. Lawn care will be provided as well as a community playground, dog park and hiking trails.

The development will include homes ranging from 1,400 to 2,400 square feet and three to five bedrooms. Rents will start from around $1,700 a month.

Brent Landry of American Homes 4 Rent called Charleston a "rapidly growing market" where the company offers the "low-maintenance lifestyle of leasing."

Blackstone will be the company's 65th new rental home community in the U.S., where it owned 53,229 single-family properties in 22 states in September 2020.

Changing places

An Atlanta-based transportation firm is relocating its regional office across town in North Charleston.

Nolan Transportation Group recently leased 20,327 square feet in River Oaks Center at 4401 Leeds Ave., off Interstate 526. It has been in Aviation Business Park at 2442 Remount Road.

Nolan’s new office includes a large break room with an adjoining game room, collaborative seating areas and an employee coffee lounge.

The space also features multiple break-out meeting rooms, a large executive boardroom and open workstations along the window line so that employees can enjoy natural light coming from River Oaks Center’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

The 100,000-square-foot building is owned by Holder Properties of Atlanta. The leasing arrangement was handled by commercial real estate firms CBRE, Trinity Partners and Weinstock Realty and Development.

Also relocating is Charleston Hospitality Group. After seven years at 1114 Morrison Drive, the restaurant operator led by Sam Mustafa has moved to 229 Huger St. The company will occupy 7,534 square feet on the second and fourth floors of the four-story office building near the base of the Ravenel Bridge. It will concentrate on expanding its TOAST! All Day restaurant concept into nationwide franchising.

Charleston Hospitality's portfolio also includes Eli’s Table, John King Grill, Queology, Tabbuli, Honky Tonk Saloon and a catering business.