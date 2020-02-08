Renovation begins on former Mount Pleasant Bi-Lo to office and retail space

The rebirth of a shuttered Mount Pleasant supermarket into an office-and-retail complex is underway and should be completed by this fall.

Collett Capital and partners Lions Gate Capital and WECCO Development, which is headed by state Rep. William Cogswell of Charleston, recently launched the redevelopment of the former Bi-Lo at 774 S. Shelmore Blvd. near the I'On neighborhood. The supermarket closed in 2018.

The Shelmore, as it is being called, will include 50,000 square feet of office space and feature a large lobby with a two-story "jewel box" entry, green space and outdoor gathering areas. It also will have about 12,000 square feet of retail space anchored by local tenants Langdon’s, Second State Coffee and Top Shape.

The site will include free parking, 18-foot ceilings, natural interior lighting, open floor plans and collaborative common areas.

On-site amenities will include an outdoor covered seating area and dog park, walking trails, and high-end to casual dining options.

WECCO Development of Charleston is known for its work on The Cigar Factory on the peninsula and Garco Mill in North Charleston. Palmetto Commercial Properties is handling the leasing.

An affiliate of Charlotte-based Collett Capital bought the property for $12.8 million last May,

On the beach

The Charleston region's largest residential real estate firm now has a new office on Folly Beach.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Carolina One Vacation Rentals, part of Carolina One Real Estate, now occupies 50 Center St., the former home of Fred Holland Real Estate, which has moved to 106 W. Hudson Ave.

Carolina One president Michael Scarafile called the new outpost "a highly visible and easily accessible location,” for the agency's vacation clientele. Win Walker and Alex Hunter manage the "Edge of America" office.

Carolina One Vacation manages 65 rental properties on Folly, 50 on the Isle of Palms and Wild Dunes, and 120 on Edisto Beach. They range from oceanfront one-bedroom condominiums to 10-bedroom single-family spreads.