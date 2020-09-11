Record-low interest rates drive Charleston-area home sales nearly 12% higher in August

Charleston-area home sales soared again in August as buyers swooped in on record-low mortgage interest rates in the continuing rebound of demand following the spring coronavirus lockdown.

Residential real estate transactions climbed nearly 12 percent last month compared to the same period a year ago, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

The jump in sales follows a 32 percent surge in July and a 6 percent increase in June, as buyers rushed into the market after the spring stay-home orders were lifted.

Last month, 2,056 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of $315,000, up 10.7 percent or about $30,000 from August 2019.

Through the first eight months of the year, 13,661 homes sold at a median price of $295,000. For the year, sales are up 5.9 percent while the price is $16,500 higher, or about 6 percent.

"This summer has been record-breaking in terms of sales and price increases — a trend we fully expect to continue into the fall,” said Realtors group president Bobette Fisher. “Continued low mortgage rates have helped thousands of homeowners in our region make a smart investment and a crucial step in building long-term wealth and stability.”

But, she said, as the number of available homes for sale continues to decline, competition for houses on the market will continue to drive prices higher.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac reported Thursday the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan slipped to a record-low 2.86 percent, down from 3.56 percent a year ago. The 15-year, fixed rate averaged 2.37 percent, down from 3.09 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates have hit another record low due to a late summer slowdown in the economic recovery," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "These low rates have ignited robust purchase demand activity, which is up 25 percent from a year ago and has been growing at double-digit rates for four consecutive months."

The buying spree may not extend much longer, he cautioned.

"Heading into the fall it will be difficult to sustain the growth momentum in purchases because the lack of supply is already exhibiting a constraint on sales activity," Khater said.

The number of homes listed as "active" in August in the CHS Regional MLS stood at 3,522. That's down nearly 45 percent from a year earlier.

The housing supply, already low before the pandemic, has been further strained by health fears among would-be sellers who worry about opening their homes for showings during the outbreak.

Home that are being listed are being snapped up faster than ever, at an average of 49 days on the market before an offer is accepted, according to the Charleston Realtors group.

"Two months of inventory signals an extreme seller’s market — six months is a balanced market," Fisher said. "This limitation has essentially capped the number of homes that can be sold. If more homes were available, they would most certainly sell."

Total showings for the region posted another strong gain in August at just under 30,000, about 10 percent more than the same month last year. The areas with the highest number of showings were again concentrated in the western suburbs of North Charleston and Summerville as well as Ridgeville and Moncks Corner.

While home prices continue to escalate throughout the Charleston region, property information service CoreLogic predicts they will increase slightly by 0.6 percent nationally by July of next year, a departure from previous forecasts of a slight decrease in prices by next summer.

The previous prediction of lower prices was based on forecasts of unemployment rates remaining high and delinquencies on loans increasing next year.

"On an aggregated level, the housing economy remains rock solid despite the shock and awe of the pandemic," said Frank Martell CoreLogic president and CEO. "A long period of record-low mortgage rates has opened the flood gates for a refinancing boom that is likely to last for several years."

He said purchase demand has picked up, driven by low interest rates and millennial and investor buyers.

"Spurred on by strong demand and record-low mortgage rates, we expect to see more home building in 2021 and beyond, which should help support a healthy housing market for years to come," Martell said.

The local Realtors group adjusted its sales total for July slightly higher to show 2,423 transactions at an unchanged median price of $305,000.