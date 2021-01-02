Real estate update: Charleston growth in 2021, the pandemic, and an ongoing eviction crisis

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
Charleston region to continue to grow in 2021, but pandemic clouds forecast, economist says
It’s hard to predict the future, and it's even harder when you have very little historical context from an event such as a pandemic for comparison.
That's pretty much the bottom line from College of Charleston economist Frank Hefner in his assessment of what to expect in the new year in the commercial real estate market.
He did say Charleston will continue to grow as people continue to move to the region, bringing wealth, new homes and new businesses, but he cast a wary eye on making a solid forecast.
"The main theme is uncertainty with question marks all over the place,” Hefner told a group of commercial real estate professionals in December. "Anyone who thinks they can make a reasonable forecast is stretching the limits of what to expect."
Read more about Hefner's growth forecast for 2021 here.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.
By the numbers
2: Number of million-dollar home sales that closed recently in the Upstate
2,970: Number of small businesses and nonprofits in South Carolina that will begin receiving a combined $65 million in emergency grant funding starting in January
6,000,000: Number of dollars being spent to improve a 50-year-old affordable housing complex in Columbia
This week in real estate
+ Tourism trends for 2021: Short-term rentals rising, rescheduled weddings and predictions for Charleston tourism
+ Home prices on the rise: U.S. home prices jumped by the most in more than 6 years as a pandemic-fueled buying rush drives the number of available properties to record lows.
+ Historic homes: Mount Pleasant’s Alhambra Hall is among 38 properties the town could designate as historic structures in the Old Village.
Why SC’s only major attempt to fix North Charleston’s eviction crisis isn’t enough
In its best moments, South Carolina’s first housing court has exposed shoddy accounting, unwound illegal fees and called out landlords who neglect to meet tenants’ most basic needs, like heat in the winter. In those moments, its attorneys have halted evictions and won concessions for their clients.
But on most days, this court, which started hearing cases in October 2019, shows that the root of the Charleston area’s eviction crisis is simple: money. And it highlights that legal representation alone cannot overcome rent that’s too high or a past-due balance snowballing out of control. The overwhelming majority of cases that landed in the court in its first year had to do with rent, a Post and Courier analysis of court records found.
North Charleston has the worst-in-the-nation eviction rate — and a pandemic has only brought these problems into sharper relief.
Read more in this investigation from reporter Thad Moore.
Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.