2020 real estate trends for the Charleston market

A new year is upon us, and with it comes speculation about what’s going to happen in the real estate market. Here are three things to watch for:

1. Interest rates: The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times in the latter half of 2019 after miscalculating with a run-up in rates in 2018. The vast majority of Fed leaders do not anticipate changing rates at all in 2020 because they think the economy will remain in a good place, according to a recent report in The Washington Post.

If that happens, it’s good news for the economy and, in turn, mortgage interest rates that could spur homebuying for millennials who have started entering the housing market

The current long-term interest rate on a 30-year loan is well under 4 percent, making it more affordable for first-time homebuyers who have been sitting on the sidelines.

2. Attainable housing: In the Charleston region, home sales have been choppy all year, but they could very well end the year matching the record pace set in 2017 if December’s figures come in strong. If 1,400 homes sell in December, the 2017 record of 18,410 residential transactions will be met.

While home-buying is expected to continue throughout the Charleston region at a moderate pace in the new year, prices will continue to escalate. Property information service CoreLogic expects rates to climb nationally around 5 percent. The Charleston region has been experiencing about 4.7 percent growth in prices for the year through November.

The cost of available land, rising materials costs and government regulations that slow down the building process all contribute to the region’s housing affordability issue. A lack of inventory will continue to plague the housing market locally and nationally as not enough new homes are being built to meet demand.

3. Apartment surplus: New products coming online in 2020 in the form of several new developments throughout the Lowcountry are expected to help renters with pricing as the vacancy rate rises somewhat, according to Charlotte-based apartment service Real Data.

Rental rates have been rising across the region as well, but new supply, just like this past year, is expected to outpace demand in the new year, helping to keep apartment prices in check as communities vie for renters.

Average apartment rental rates in Charleston come in at $1,276 a month, higher than Charlotte, Columbia or Greenville and coming in only behind Orlando and Nashville as third highest in 15 metro markets across five Southeastern states from Virginia to Florida tracked by Real Data. The firm does not include Atlanta.

As the new year unfolds, we will see how this all plays out.

The Society at Laurens will stretch across a couple of blocks between Society and George streets with Laurens Street dividing the community.

By the numbers

42: Number of new workforce housing units in the works for northern Mount Pleasant for people earning between $40,000 and $62,000.

300: Number of apartment units slated to rise where the Regal movie theater in North Charleston currently sits. It closed in mid-December and will be demolished.

1,700: Square footage of a new entertainment venue called Game Show that is set to open by early January in Mount Pleasant.

This week in real estate

+ Billboard battle: A billboard firm claims Mount Pleasant's denial to allow digital signs is unconstitutional, and the firm wants to put them in high-traffic areas so motorists can see them as they drive to their homes or businesses.

+ Development barrier: A plan to build a $100 million "ecotourism" development on an undeveloped barrier island in Beaufort County didn't go over so well with county officials.

+ To the rescue: Charleston's historic Cannon Street fire station will get structural upgrades early next year so the building can withstand earthquakes and hurricanes.

Investing: The Charleston Real Estate Investors Association will meet Jan. 2 to talk about tips and strategies for cultivating real estate investment.

Inspections and repairs: The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors on Jan. 9 will host a seminar with a line-by-line explanation of repair procedure, due diligence, selling "as-is" and repair requests.

Charleston-area transactions

