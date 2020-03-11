Real estate repair firm PunchList celebrates opening of new headquarters in Charleston

Two longtime Charleston residents who worked separately to build houses and sell them are now working together to solve repair problems during property sales transactions.

Former residential construction company owner Rich Estes and real estate agent Jimmy Banyas joined forces about three years ago and founded PunchList, a tech-driven startup that automates the home repair process for real estate agents.

After setting up and operating in two locations in Mount Pleasant, they decided to move to Charleston's budding tech corridor on the peninsula. On Wednesday, they celebrated the opening of their new 6,500-square-foot headquarters on upper Meeting Street.

Established to work with real estate agents and their clients to repair problems discovered during home inspections, the firm now employs 31 people and operates in 12 major U.S. cities from coast to coast. About two dozen of the workers are based in the new Charleston office. Estes, the firm's CEO, expects to hire about 20 more this year.

"Given there are 5.5 million existing home sales per year in the U.S., we knew there was a large market to serve and that we hit a serious pain point in the real estate market," Estes said.

He said the company has grown 470 percent during the 12 months ending in February.

By using in-house technology, PunchList aims to provide quick repair estimates by analyzing an inspection report. It is then paired with a managed network of contractors that knock out repairs under tight timelines with the goal of not sacrificing quality.

The firm says agents like the service because it offers a consistent process that saves them time by not having to chase down contractors for pricing. The company also maintains that homebuyers and sellers like it because it removes obstacles to completing a purchase or sale and makes the process a little less stressful.

"I wish y'all had been around when I was a commercial real estate agent full-time," Mayor John Tecklenburg quipped before helping to snip the ribbon on the firm's new site.

Estes and Banyas spent the first 18 months working with several brokers in Charleston.

“They helped us hone the service offering to what it is today, and we wouldn’t be where we are without their help," Estes said.

PunchList attracted regional and local investors early on because of its simplistic business model, ability to scale and become profitable quickly, company officials said.

During the past year, the firm raised $3 million from firms such as Meeting Street Capital, Idea Fund Partners, Charleston Angel Partners and VentureSouth.

Estes said PunchList is using the money to continue expanding into new markets across the U.S. and to expand technology for enhanced service.

“Raised capital will help accelerate our transformation while better positioning us to execute on our strategy and mission to alleviate a significant pain point in the real estate transaction," Estes said.

The firm now works with firms such as Sotheby’s International Realty, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services as well as many others.

The company also recently kicked off a strategic partnership with Carolina One Real Estate, the largest real estate firm in the Charleston market.

"Improving the experience on the buyer and seller side is where the industry is headed," Carolina One President Michael Scarafile said. "We find PunchList to be a great company, solving pressing needs in the real estate industry, and we’re excited to be in business with them."

Besides Charleston, PunchList serves Atlanta; Dallas; Denver; Charlotte; Tampa; Orlando; Nashville; Raleigh; Austin, Texas; and Washington, D.C. An outpost in Seattle will be added in April while the firm is eyeing Phoenix as well.

Estes said the company is growing, but it doesn't want to expand too rapidly.

"We will grow as they come," he said.