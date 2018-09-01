Real Estate Indicators

July, Charleston area

  • Mortgage rate: (South Carolina, 30-year fixed) 4.33 percent as of August 21, down .04 percent from a week earlier.
    — Source: Zillow
  • Median home price: $268,583 (July), up 3.7 percent from $258,935 a year ago.
    — Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
  • Inventory: 5,275 homes for sale (July), down 12.6 percent from a year earlier.
    — Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
  • Loan delinquency rate: 1.9 percent (March, national), down .2 percentage points from a year before. 
    — Source: CoreLogic
  • Foreclosure rate: 0.6 percent (March, national), down .2 percentage points from a year earlier.
    — Source: CoreLogic
  • Average rent: $1,372 (July), down 4.1 percent from $1,431 the previous month.
    — Source: Rent Jungle