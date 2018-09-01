Real Estate Indicators
July, Charleston area
- Mortgage rate: (South Carolina, 30-year fixed) 4.33 percent as of August 21, down .04 percent from a week earlier.— Source: Zillow
- Median home price: $268,583 (July), up 3.7 percent from $258,935 a year ago.— Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Inventory: 5,275 homes for sale (July), down 12.6 percent from a year earlier.— Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Loan delinquency rate: 1.9 percent (March, national), down .2 percentage points from a year before. — Source: CoreLogic
- Foreclosure rate: 0.6 percent (March, national), down .2 percentage points from a year earlier.— Source: CoreLogic
- Average rent: $1,372 (July), down 4.1 percent from $1,431 the previous month.— Source: Rent Jungle