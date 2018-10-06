August, Charleston area
- Mortgage rate: (South Carolina, 30-year fixed) 4.56 percent as of September 24, unchanged from a week earlier. — Source: Zillow
- Median home price: $260,800 (August), up 6.4 percent from $245,000 a year ago. — Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Inventory: 5,366 homes for sale (August), down 10.7 percent from a year earlier. — Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Loan delinquency rate: 1.9 percent (April, national), down .1 percentage point from a year before. — Source: CoreLogic
- Foreclosure rate: 0.6 percent (April, national), down .1 percentage point from a year earlier. — Source: CoreLogic
- Average rent: $1,405 (August), up 2.4 percent from $1,372 the previous month. — Source: Rent Jungle