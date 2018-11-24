Real estate indicators

October, Charleston area

  • Mortgage rate: (South Carolina, 30-year fixed) 4.76 percent as of Nov. 16, down .08 percent from a week earlier.
  • -- Source: Zillow
  • Median home price: $259,835 (October), up 4 percent from $249,945 a year ago.
     
    -- Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
     
  • Inventory: 5,666 homes for sale (October), down 5.6 percent from a year earlier.
     
    -- Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
     
  • Loan delinquency rate: 1.5 percent (August, national), down 0.4 percentage points from a year before.
     
    -- Source: CoreLogic
     
  • Foreclosure rate: 0.5 percent (August, national), down 0.2 percentage points from a year earlier.

         -- Source: CoreLogic

  • Average rent: $1,366 (October), down 2.6 percent from $1,403 the previous month.

         -- Source: Rent Jungle