Real estate indicators
October, Charleston area
- Mortgage rate: (South Carolina, 30-year fixed) 4.76 percent as of Nov. 16, down .08 percent from a week earlier.
- -- Source: Zillow
- Median home price: $259,835 (October), up 4 percent from $249,945 a year ago.-- Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Inventory: 5,666 homes for sale (October), down 5.6 percent from a year earlier.-- Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Loan delinquency rate: 1.5 percent (August, national), down 0.4 percentage points from a year before.-- Source: CoreLogic
- Foreclosure rate: 0.5 percent (August, national), down 0.2 percentage points from a year earlier.
-- Source: CoreLogic
- Average rent: $1,366 (October), down 2.6 percent from $1,403 the previous month.
-- Source: Rent Jungle