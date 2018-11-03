Real estate indicators
September, Charleston area
- Mortgage rate: (South Carolina, 30-year fixed) 4.72 percent as of Oct. 22, down .01 percent from a week earlier.
— Source: Zillow
- Median home price: $276,500 (September), up 8.2 percent from $255,620 a year ago.
— Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Inventory: 5,441 homes for sale (September), down 8.6 percent from a year earlier.
— Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Loan delinquency rate: 1.8 percent (May, national), down 0.2 percentage points from a year before.
— Source: CoreLogic
- Foreclosure rate: 0.5 percent (May, national), down 0.2 percentage points from a year earlier.
— Source: CoreLogic
- Average rent: $1,403 (September), down 0.1 percent from $1,405 the previous month.
— Source: Rent Jungle