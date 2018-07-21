June, Charleston area
Mortgage rate: (South Carolina, 30-year fixed) 4.33 percent as of July 16, down .04 percent from a week earlier.
— Source: Zillow
- Median home price: $270,000 (June), up 3.8 percent from $260,000 a year ago.
— Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Inventory: 5,369 homes for sale (June), down 11.5 percent from a year earlier.
— Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
- Loan delinquency rate: 2.1 percent (February, national), unchanged from a year before.
— Source: CoreLogic
Foreclosure rate: 0.6 percent (February, national), down .02 percentage points from a year earlier.
— Source: CoreLogic
- Average rent: $1,431 (June), down 0.35 percent from $1,436 the previous month.
— Source: Rent Jungle