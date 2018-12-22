Charleston Apartment Association vendor spotlights
WHAT: Sponsorship opportunities will take place for potential businesses and customers involved with the CAA to make presentations at the association's bimonthly dinner meetings in 2019. Vendor spotlight includes the chance to speak for up to 10 minutes at a dinner meeting. Vendor connection offers a table and two chairs inside the registration area where businesses can hand out materials and run a photo slideshow 5:30-6:30 p.m.
WHEN: Starting Jan. 15 (RSVP deadline is Monday Dec. 17)
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard, North Charleston
PRICE: Vendor spotlights, $400 each; vendor connections, $150 apiece
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
CAA Dinner meeting
WHAT: Monthly dinner meeting for the Charleston Apartment Association.
WHEN: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 15
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard in North Charleston
PRICE: $39 a member (Deadline to RSVP: Jan. 10, 2019)
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Green Building Conference
WHAT: U.S. Green Building Council Carolinas will hold a half-day conference exploring LEEDv4 and the evolution of building materials and their associated impacts on human health.
WHEN: Feb. 7
WHERE: Milliken RMC Campus, Spartanburg
PRICE: $25-$35
MORE INFO: www.usgbcsc.org
Origin SC Financial Review Sessions
WHAT: One-on-one financial review sessions conducted by the staff at Origin SC, which provides professional financial, housing, and health counseling services to residents and businesses of South Carolina.
WHEN: Ongoing
WHERE: Via phone, webcam or in-person
PRICE: Individual coaching begins at $56
MORE INFO: www.originsc.org/financial-coaching, or 843-735-7802