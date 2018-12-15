Charleston Apartment Association vendor spotlights
WHAT: Sponsorship opportunities will take place for potential businesses and customers involved with the CAA to make presentations at the association's bimonthly dinner meetings in 2019. Vendor spotlight includes the chance to speak for up to 10 minutes at a dinner meeting. Vendor connection offers a table and two chairs inside the registration area where businesses can hand out materials and run a photo slideshow 5:30-6:30 p.m.
WHEN: Starting Jan. 15 (RSVP deadline is Monday Dec. 17)
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard, North Charleston
PRICE: Vendor spotlights, $400 each; vendor connections, $150 apiece
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Salesperson licensing course Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
WHAT: Classes for licensing real estate salespeople.
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Monday Dec. 17, Tuesday Dec. 18
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
CAA Dinner meeting
WHAT: Monthly dinner meeting for the Charleston Apartment Association.
WHEN: 5:30-8 p.m., Jan. 15
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard in North Charleston
PRICE: $39 a member (Deadline to RSVP: Jan. 10, 2019)
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com