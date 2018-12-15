Charleston Apartment Association vendor spotlights

WHAT: Sponsorship opportunities will take place for potential businesses and customers involved with the CAA to make presentations at the association's bimonthly dinner meetings in 2019. Vendor spotlight includes the chance to speak for up to 10 minutes at a dinner meeting. Vendor connection offers a table and two chairs inside the registration area where businesses can hand out materials and run a photo slideshow 5:30-6:30 p.m.

WHEN: Starting Jan. 15 (RSVP deadline is Monday Dec. 17)

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard, North Charleston

PRICE: Vendor spotlights, $400 each; vendor connections, $150 apiece

MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com

Salesperson licensing course Charleston Trident Association of Realtors

WHAT: Classes for licensing real estate salespeople.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Monday Dec. 17, Tuesday Dec. 18

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston

PRICE: N/A

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Sign up for our new business newsletter

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


CAA Dinner meeting

WHAT: Monthly dinner meeting for the Charleston Apartment Association.

WHEN: 5:30-8 p.m., Jan. 15

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard in North Charleston

PRICE: $39 a member (Deadline to RSVP: Jan. 10, 2019)

MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com