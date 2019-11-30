Origins SC Classes
WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others
WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Dec 3 and throughout the month
WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Realtor orientation
WHAT: An orientation by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR) or agents, property managers and appraisers
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec 3
WHERE: 5006 Wetland, North Charleston
MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/
Holiday Oyster Roast – Charleston Apartment Association
WHAT: An oyster roast for members of the Charleston Apartment Association (rain or shine)
WHEN: 7-10 p.m., Dec 6,7
WHERE: Mt. Pleasant Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Pavillion, 99 Harry Hallman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant
MORE INFO: RSVP at http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar
Holiday Market at the Green Barn
WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14
WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville
MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/
Home Buyer and Seller Seminar
WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton