Origins SC Classes

WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others

WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Dec 3 and throughout the month

WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

Realtor orientation

WHAT: An orientation by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR) or agents, property managers and appraisers

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec 3

WHERE: 5006 Wetland, North Charleston

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/

Holiday Oyster Roast – Charleston Apartment Association

WHAT: An oyster roast for members of the Charleston Apartment Association (rain or shine)

WHEN: 7-10 p.m., Dec 6,7  

WHERE: Mt. Pleasant Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Pavillion, 99 Harry Hallman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant

MORE INFO: RSVP at http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar

Holiday Market at the Green Barn

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14

WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville

MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/

Home Buyer and Seller Seminar

WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton