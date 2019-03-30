ERS Regional Mastermind
WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.
WHEN: 1-5 p.m., March 31
WHERE: TBD, Charleston
PRICE: $97
MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com
BIC Duties and Responsibilities
WHAT: Four-hour mandatory continuing education course BICs are required to take under new license law. Course covers Broker-in-Charge duties and responsibilities.
WHEN: April 3, 2019, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
PRICE: Member $55/Non-Member $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com or 843-760-9400
Upcoming Origin SC's Workshops
WHAT: Free workshops focused on homeownership, credit & budgeting
WHEN: Various dates & times throughout April, beginning April 11
WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC
MORE INFO: Call 843-735-7802 or visit www.originsc.org/classes.
VIDEO MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE: The latest tools to sell more homes
WHAT: A hands-on workshop by business coach Thomas Heath and Realtor Jon Stroud. Learn how to create a brand with easy-to-use video tools. Seating is limited to 20 people.
WHEN: April 23
WHERE: The Life Guidance Center, 3030 Ashley Towne Center Drive, Bldg.B-203, Charleston
PRICE: $25
MORE INFO: www.eventbrite.com/o/thomas-health-coaching-
3 Ps of Professioinalism: Principles, Practices & Pitfalls
WHAT: Course covers areas of license law and practice which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in the state of South Carolina.
WHEN: April 1, 2019, 9 am. - 1 p.m.
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, Charleston, SC
PRICE: Member $55/Non Member $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/