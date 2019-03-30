ERS Regional Mastermind

WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.

WHEN: 1-5 p.m., March 31

WHERE: TBD, Charleston

PRICE: $97

MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com

BIC Duties and Responsibilities

WHAT: Four-hour mandatory continuing education course BICs are required to take under new license law. Course covers Broker-in-Charge duties and responsibilities.

WHEN: April 3, 2019, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston

PRICE: Member $55/Non-Member $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com or 843-760-9400

Upcoming Origin SC's Workshops

WHAT: Free workshops focused on homeownership, credit & budgeting

WHEN: Various dates & times throughout April, beginning April 11

WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC

MORE INFO: Call 843-735-7802 or visit www.originsc.org/classes.

VIDEO MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE: The latest tools to sell more homes

WHAT: A hands-on workshop by business coach Thomas Heath and Realtor Jon Stroud. Learn how to create a brand with easy-to-use video tools. Seating is limited to 20 people.

WHEN: April 23

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


WHERE: The Life Guidance Center, 3030 Ashley Towne Center Drive, Bldg.B-203, Charleston

PRICE: $25

MORE INFO: www.eventbrite.com/o/thomas-health-coaching-

3 Ps of Professioinalism: Principles, Practices & Pitfalls

WHAT: Course covers areas of license law and practice which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in the state of South Carolina.

WHEN: April 1, 2019, 9 am. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, Charleston, SC

PRICE: Member $55/Non Member $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/