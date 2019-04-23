Charleston Home + Design 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour

WHAT: The 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour hosted by Charleston Home + Design and benefiting East Cooper Habitat for Humanity

WHEN: April 27, 11 a.m – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Official ticket headquarters – The Taylor Agency Insurance at 255 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 102, Daniel Island

PRICE: Early bird/$30 and Day of Event/$35

MORE INFO: http://danielislandhomeshow.com/ or call 843-577-7652

Gone to the Birds at The Ponds

WHAT: The Ponds’ Neighborhood Conservancy Bird Walk with Naturalist Meredith Bean from Kiawah’s Nature Program

WHEN: April 28, 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse at 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville, The Ponds Neighborhood

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: Email jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556.

Coldwell Banker hosting artist reception in Spartanburg

WHAT: Coldwell Banker Caine artist opening exhibit reception for Dianne Bagnal in conjunction with the city’s Art Walk

WHEN: Thursday, May 16th, from 6 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Coldwell Banker Caine Spartanburg 151 S Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29306

COST: Free and open to the public.

MORE INFO: Virginia Wilson, vwilson@cbcaine.com, 864.675.5629

Origins SC’s Workshops – April and May 2019

WHAT: Free workshops on homeownership, credit and budgeting

WHEN: Through the end of April and May 4 through May 25, various times

WHERE: Various locations throughout North Charleston, Summerville and Moncks Corner

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.

Green Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads

WHAT: Live local music at the Carnes Crosswoods neighborhood in the historic Green Barn. A spinoff of Awendaw Green series with local singers, songwriters, food trucks, games, activities and more.

WHEN: May 19, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

PRICE: $10 in advance/$15 day of event

MORE INFO: Visit to carnescrossroads.com/event/the-green-barn-jam or carnescrossroadsevents.com