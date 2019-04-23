Charleston Home + Design 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour
WHAT: The 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour hosted by Charleston Home + Design and benefiting East Cooper Habitat for Humanity
WHEN: April 27, 11 a.m – 5 p.m.
WHERE: Official ticket headquarters – The Taylor Agency Insurance at 255 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 102, Daniel Island
PRICE: Early bird/$30 and Day of Event/$35
MORE INFO: http://danielislandhomeshow.com/ or call 843-577-7652
Gone to the Birds at The Ponds
WHAT: The Ponds’ Neighborhood Conservancy Bird Walk with Naturalist Meredith Bean from Kiawah’s Nature Program
WHEN: April 28, 2 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: The Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse at 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville, The Ponds Neighborhood
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Email jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556.
Coldwell Banker hosting artist reception in Spartanburg
WHAT: Coldwell Banker Caine artist opening exhibit reception for Dianne Bagnal in conjunction with the city’s Art Walk
WHEN: Thursday, May 16th, from 6 – 8 p.m.
WHERE: Coldwell Banker Caine Spartanburg 151 S Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29306
COST: Free and open to the public.
MORE INFO: Virginia Wilson, vwilson@cbcaine.com, 864.675.5629
Origins SC’s Workshops – April and May 2019
WHAT: Free workshops on homeownership, credit and budgeting
WHEN: Through the end of April and May 4 through May 25, various times
WHERE: Various locations throughout North Charleston, Summerville and Moncks Corner
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.
Green Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads
WHAT: Live local music at the Carnes Crosswoods neighborhood in the historic Green Barn. A spinoff of Awendaw Green series with local singers, songwriters, food trucks, games, activities and more.
WHEN: May 19, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
PRICE: $10 in advance/$15 day of event
MORE INFO: Visit to carnescrossroads.com/event/the-green-barn-jam or carnescrossroadsevents.com