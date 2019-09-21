Open House at The Gadsden

WHAT: Tour the luxury residences at The Gadsden

WHEN: 12 to 3 p.m., Sept 22, 28 and Oct 6, 12

WHERE: 5 Gadsdenboro Street

MORE INFO: 843-790-2780, email INFO@THEGADSDEN.COM

Home Buyer and Seller Seminar

WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Origin SC workshops

WHAT: Various workshops regarding homeownership and credit improvement

WHEN: Through Sept. 22, various times and locations

WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 325 E. Main Street, Moncks Corner

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.

Wine and Wisdom Top Agent Training Series

WHAT: An ongoing series presented by Ronda Hamming of AnnieMac Home Mortgage for real estate professionals to help agent increase their business.

WHEN: The second Thursday of every month, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Accent on Wine Park Circle, 1059 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

COST: Free

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2EFppdH

The Ponds Food Truck Friday

WHAT: Food truck Friday with live entertainment

WHEN: Sept 27, 5 p.m.

WHERE: The Ponds in Summerville

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Call 843-900-8556 or visit http://bit.ly/PondsFoodTruckFriday

The Ponds Summer Concert Series

WHAT: Live music at the amphitheater at The Ponds neighborhood.

WHEN: Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Village Pond Drive near the entrance to community at 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Email jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556

Property Management Pre-Licensing Course

WHAT: 30-hour course for SC Property Manager License

WHEN: Oct 19, 20, 26, 27 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar

2019 Commercial Real Estate Market Forecast

WHAT: An update on current commercial real estate with projections for 2020

WHEN: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Oct 23

WHERE: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd.

COST: $35 - $65

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2m085JW