Charleston Home + Design Show 2019
WHAT: Annual home and design show sponsored by Charleston Home + Design Magazine.
WHERE: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun Street
WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 25-27
PRICE: Free Friday, Saturday & Sunday, $7 per person; $2 after 2 p.m.
MORE INFO: Tim Barkley, 843-577-7652
Coast Guard and DHS Support Cookout
WHAT: A cookout fundraiser benefitting all active duty and retired Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security (regardless of whether the Government remains shut down or reopens).
WHEN: Saturday, January 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 4969 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: FREE (Donations and volunteers welcome!)
MORE INFO: Jayme L. Logue
Coldwell Banker Residential
361-676-8856
Through the Eyes of an Asset Manager Class Taught by Leslie Mathis
WHAT: A deep dive into financials, operational strategy, and branding for your property. Six (6) CAPS, CAM, CAS, NALP, CAMT continuing education credits.
WHEN: Thursday, January 31, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (deadline to register is January 25)
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston. Includes lunch.
PRICE: Cost: $99 Member | $199 Non-Member
MORE INFO: kchapman@charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Lakeview Commons Homebuyer Workshop
WHAT: A workshop to help potential homebuyers have a better understanding of credit scores and how they impact home-buying power, loan products and down payment assistance, special products for first-time buyers, and information on what to expect and how to prepare.
WHEN: Jan. 26, 2-3 p.m.
WHERE: 482 Truman Drive, Goose Creek
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Contact Kellie Collins at (843) 810-7219 or Mark Godwin at (843) 478-8453
Dunes Properties Education Conference
WHAT: A conference with an agenda focusing on professionalism, ethics, contracts and documents, credit, and other subjects in the real estate field, hosted by the Premier School of Real Estate.
WHEN: Feb. 5-6, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE: Wyndham Garden, 1330 Stuart Engals Blvd., Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $69-$98
MORE INFO: Contact Rebecca Young Narkiewicz at ryoung@dunesproperties.com
Real Estate Career Night
WHAT: An opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in real estate to learn how to get started, where to take required education classes, characteristics of a strong agent, and how to find other helpful training programs. Presented by EXIT Realty Lowcountry Group.
WHEN: Feb. 7, 5:30-7 p.m.
WHERE: 3618 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Register at eventbrite.com
Myrtle Beach Home Show
WHAT: The Myrtle Beach Home Show 2019 presented by the Horry-Georgetown Home Builders Association gathers over 200 exhibitors showcasing home and garden products.
WHEN: Feb. 8-10
WHERE: Myrtle Beach Convention Center
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org
Charleston Remodeling Expo
WHAT: Speak with experts and receive the advice and inspiration you need to turn your home improvement project into a reality. The latest trends in design, product offerings, maintenance tips, and more on kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows, exterior products, and more.
WHEN: March 1-3
WHERE: North Charleston Convention Center
PRICE: $3
MORE INFO: homeshowcenter.com
ERS Regional Mastermind
WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.
WHEN: March 31, 1-5 p.m.
WHERE: TBD, Charleston
PRICE: $97
MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com