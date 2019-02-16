Real estate career night
WHAT: Networking with other Realtors. Open to seasoned real estate professionals, new agents and those interested in a career in real estate.
WHEN: Feb. 20; 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: 1180 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 105
MORE INFO: Keller Williams West Ashley, 843-737-6780
Home ownership, credit and budgeting workshops
WHAT: Origin SC workshops around the tri-county area of Charleston, focusing on budget, credit improvement, first-time homebuyer information and introduction to home ownership.
WHEN: Various dates throughout February
WHERE: North Charleston, Moncks Corner and Summerville
MORE INFO: Elizabeth Stierstorfer, 843-735-7846, email: estierstorfer@originsc.org.
Website: www.originsc.org
Brokerage management
WHAT: A 30-hour Broker A Course – Brokerage Management
WHEN: Feb. 25-28; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing North, North Charleston
PRICE: $275
MORE INFO: 843-760-9400
Charleston Remodeling Expo
WHAT: Speak with experts and receive the advice and inspiration you need to turn your home improvement project into a reality. The latest trends in design, product offerings, maintenance tips, and more on kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows, exterior products and more.
WHEN: March 1-3
WHERE: Charleston Area Convention Center, North Charleston
PRICE: $3
MORE INFO: homeshowcenter.com
ERS Regional Mastermind
WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.
WHEN: March 31, 1-5 p.m.
WHERE: TBD, Charleston
PRICE: $97
MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com
Lack of starter homes discussion
WHAT: A panel discussion as part of The Post and Courier's Inside Business Live series regarding factors influencing a lack of construction of starter homes in the Charleston region. Featured speakers include representatives from the industry and College of Charleston.
WHEN: Thursday, March 14, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Riley Park Club at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, Charleston
PRICE: $35
MORE INFO: marketing@postandcourier.com or 843-937-4831.