Origin SC workshops

WHAT: Workshops focusing on homeownership, credit and budgeting

WHEN: July 27-Aug. 17; various dates, times and locations

WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston and 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.

Wine and Wisdom Top Agent Training Series

WHAT: An ongoing series presented by Ronda Hamming of AnnieMac Home Mortgage for real estate professionals to help agent increase their business.

WHEN: Aug. 8 and the second Thursday of every month, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Accent on Wine Park Circle, 1059 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

COST: Free

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2EFppdH

Fair Housing Class

WHAT: Two hour seminar regarding fair housing taught by Chris Loebsack of Loebsack & Brownlee

WHEN: August 15, 12-2 p.m.

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston

COST: $59/member, $109/non-member. Includes lunch.

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar

The Ponds Summer Concert Series

WHAT: Live music at the amphitheater through August at The Ponds neighborhood.

WHEN: August 17, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Village Pond Drive near the entrance to community at 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway

COST: Free