Local Realtors Orientation

WHAT: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors holds orientations for agents, property managers and appraisers; and for brokers-in-charge, property managers-in-charge and general certified appraisers.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 4

WHERE: 5010 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston

PRICE: N/A

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

3 Ps of Professionalism: Principles, Practices & Pitfalls

WHAT: The course meets the mandatory core requirement for continuing education from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020. The content covers areas of license law and practice which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in the state of South Carolina. Bill Byrd is the instructor.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston

PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

LEEDv4 Product Health Evolution

WHAT: Half-day conference sponsored by U.S. Green Building Council Carolinas exploring the evolution of materials and associated impacts on human health at Milliken's RMC campus. Includes lunch, keynote speaker, breakout sessions, tour and reception.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 6

WHERE: Spartanburg

PRICE: member rate $25, nonmember rate, $35

MORE INFO: www.usgbcsc.org

Title Insurance for Real Estate Professionals

WHAT: Designed for real estate agents, brokers, and lenders, this course shows how title insurance can be used to protect the interests of clients and customers. Pros will be able to correctly read and interpret a residential title insurance commitment and a title policy. Judy Wolk is the instructor.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston

PRICE: member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Broker-in-Charge Duties and Responsibilities

WHAT: A continuing education course that brokers-in-charge are required to take under the new license law starting with 2018 renewals covers guidelines for BICs as stated in the legislation and possible penalties for noncompliance. The instructor is Judy Wolk.

WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston

Sign up for our new business newsletter

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


PRICE: member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Holiday Oyster Roast

WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association will present its yearly oyster roast. Rain or shine.

WHEN: 7-10 p.m., Dec. 7

WHERE: Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Pavilion, 99 Harry Hallman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $45 per member, $55 per nonmember, $10 per child age 12 and under (RSVP by Dec. 3)

MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com.

Carnes Crossroads Holiday Market

WHAT: Carnes Crossroads will host its annual holiday celebration and artisan market.

WHEN: Dec. 8

WHERE: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads. From Interstate 26, take exit 199B for U.S. Highway 17A (North Main Street). Travel three miles.

PRICE: Free to the public

MORE INFO: https://carnescharleston.com/residents/