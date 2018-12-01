Local Realtors Orientation
WHAT: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors holds orientations for agents, property managers and appraisers; and for brokers-in-charge, property managers-in-charge and general certified appraisers.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 4
WHERE: 5010 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
3 Ps of Professionalism: Principles, Practices & Pitfalls
WHAT: The course meets the mandatory core requirement for continuing education from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020. The content covers areas of license law and practice which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in the state of South Carolina. Bill Byrd is the instructor.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston
PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
LEEDv4 Product Health Evolution
WHAT: Half-day conference sponsored by U.S. Green Building Council Carolinas exploring the evolution of materials and associated impacts on human health at Milliken's RMC campus. Includes lunch, keynote speaker, breakout sessions, tour and reception.
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 6
WHERE: Spartanburg
PRICE: member rate $25, nonmember rate, $35
MORE INFO: www.usgbcsc.org
Title Insurance for Real Estate Professionals
WHAT: Designed for real estate agents, brokers, and lenders, this course shows how title insurance can be used to protect the interests of clients and customers. Pros will be able to correctly read and interpret a residential title insurance commitment and a title policy. Judy Wolk is the instructor.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston
PRICE: member $55, nonmember $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Broker-in-Charge Duties and Responsibilities
WHAT: A continuing education course that brokers-in-charge are required to take under the new license law starting with 2018 renewals covers guidelines for BICs as stated in the legislation and possible penalties for noncompliance. The instructor is Judy Wolk.
WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
PRICE: member $55, nonmember $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Holiday Oyster Roast
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association will present its yearly oyster roast. Rain or shine.
WHEN: 7-10 p.m., Dec. 7
WHERE: Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Pavilion, 99 Harry Hallman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $45 per member, $55 per nonmember, $10 per child age 12 and under (RSVP by Dec. 3)
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com.
Carnes Crossroads Holiday Market
WHAT: Carnes Crossroads will host its annual holiday celebration and artisan market.
WHEN: Dec. 8
WHERE: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads. From Interstate 26, take exit 199B for U.S. Highway 17A (North Main Street). Travel three miles.
PRICE: Free to the public
MORE INFO: https://carnescharleston.com/residents/