Origins SC Classes
WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others
WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Dec. 7 and throughout the month
WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
VIP Mastermind for Real Estate Professionals
WHAT: A seminar hosted by Matt O’Neil regarding lead generation and strategies in real estate
WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 11
WHERE: Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mt Pleasant
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2rWJgBi
Holiday Market at the Green Barn
WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14
WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville
MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/
Home Buyer and Seller Seminar
WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.