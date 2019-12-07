Origins SC Classes

WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others

WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Dec. 7 and throughout the month

WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

VIP Mastermind for Real Estate Professionals

WHAT: A seminar hosted by Matt O’Neil regarding lead generation and strategies in real estate

WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 11

WHERE: Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mt Pleasant

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2rWJgBi

Holiday Market at the Green Barn

WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14

WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/

Home Buyer and Seller Seminar

WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.