SRES designation course
WHAT: The National Association of Realtors' Seniors Real Estate Specialists designation course seeks to instill knowledge and understanding of age 50-plus real estate clients and customers. By earning the SRES designation, participants will receive special training and business building skills and resources needed for specialization in the 50 and over real estate market. The instructor is David Wyant.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wed., Sept. 5; Thurs. Sept. 6
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
PRICE: $199 (includes breakfast and lunch both days).
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
CTAR Realtor Orientation
Commercial happy hour
WHAT: The commercial Realtors of Charleston gather at a networking event, hosted by Commercial Investment Division, Certified Commercial Investment Members, Commercial Real Estate Women and Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and sponsored by Provident Business Financial Services
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Wed. Sept. 12
WHERE: Edmunds Oast Brewing Co.
PRICE: Free for members of partner organizations, $15 for guests.
MORE INFO: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/commercial-networking-happy-hour-tickets-46934135262
Real estate finance today
Sustainable Business Awards
WHAT: The Carolinas Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards celebrates local leaders in the green building movement and features a sit-down dinner, keynote speaker, silent auction and awards ceremony for members of the U.S. Green Building Council chapters for South Carolina and North Carolina. The Sustainable Business Awards highlight people and projects that are transforming the "built" environment in the Carolinas. Project categories include innovative project - building design and construction; innovative project - interior design and construction; innovative project - existing building performance; community champion project; and marquee green building. Attendees will vote on all nominees during the gala to select the "People’s Choice" award. Two special awards will be given for exceptional volunteer leadership and to a community change agent in the Carolinas. Also, three individuals are recognized with the Rob Eggers Memorial Scholarship for their work on community-based projects in the Carolinas that advance sustainability and resilience in vulnerable, low-income and other under served communities. The scholarship is in honor of the late Rob Eggers, a valued member of the Charlotte sustainable design community.
WHEN: Sept. 20
WHERE: Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina
CAA Race for the Cure sponsorship
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association is hosting a team — Pink Pineapples — for the Race for the Cure. Tee-shirt sponsor opportunities are being extended to members, including a personalized logo included on the official CAA team tee-shirt.
WHEN: Race - Sept. 22.
WHERE: Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
PRICE: Logo, $50.
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com