SRES designation course

WHAT: The National Association of Realtors' Seniors Real Estate Specialists designation course seeks to instill knowledge and understanding of age 50-plus real estate clients and customers. By earning the SRES designation, participants will receive special training and business building skills and resources needed for specialization in the 50 and over real estate market. The instructor is David Wyant.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wed., Sept. 5; Thurs. Sept. 6

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston

PRICE: $199 (includes breakfast and lunch both days).

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

CTAR Realtor Orientation

WHAT: New agents, property managers, appraisers, brokers in charge, property managers in charge and general certified appraisers get oriented with Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
 
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tues. Sept. 11
 
WHERE: 5010 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston
 
PRICE: N/A
 
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Commercial happy hour

WHAT: The commercial Realtors of Charleston gather at a networking event, hosted by Commercial Investment Division, Certified Commercial Investment Members, Commercial Real Estate Women and Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and sponsored by Provident Business Financial Services

WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Wed. Sept. 12

WHERE: Edmunds Oast Brewing Co.

PRICE: Free for members of partner organizations, $15 for guests.

MORE INFO: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/commercial-networking-happy-hour-tickets-46934135262

Real estate finance today

WHAT: This course provides real estate professionals with the basics of residential real estate financing, including important current trends in mortgage lending and types of loan products. It stresses the importance of dealing with knowledgeable mortgage lenders who have access to the latest information on the availability of special programs to meet the needs of individual clients. Mike Gobin is the instructor.
 
WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 13
 
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston
 
PRICE: Member, $55; nonmember, $70
 
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Sustainable Business Awards

WHAT: The Carolinas Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards celebrates local leaders in the green building movement and features a sit-down dinner, keynote speaker, silent auction and awards ceremony for members of the U.S. Green Building Council chapters for South Carolina and North Carolina. The Sustainable Business Awards highlight people and projects that are transforming the "built" environment in the Carolinas. Project categories include innovative project - building design and construction; innovative project - interior design and construction; innovative project - existing building performance; community champion project; and marquee green building. Attendees will vote on all nominees during the gala to select the "People’s Choice" award. Two special awards will be given for exceptional volunteer leadership and to a community change agent in the Carolinas. Also, three individuals are recognized with the Rob Eggers Memorial Scholarship for their work on community-based projects in the Carolinas that advance sustainability and resilience in vulnerable, low-income and other under served communities. The scholarship is in honor of the late Rob Eggers, a valued member of the Charlotte sustainable design community.

WHEN: Sept. 20

WHERE: Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte

PRICE: N/A

MORE INFO: usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina

CAA Race for the Cure sponsorship

WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association is hosting a team — Pink Pineapples — for the Race for the Cure. Tee-shirt sponsor opportunities are being extended to members, including a personalized logo included on the official CAA team tee-shirt.

WHEN: Race - Sept. 22.

WHERE: Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

PRICE: Logo, $50.

MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com