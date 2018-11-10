First-time home buyer workshop
WHAT: Origin SC will host a homeownership workshop, taught by HUD-certified housing and credit counselors. The course, which covers topics for becoming a first-time homebuyer, meets the education requirement for those seeking down payment assistance. Features include which mortgage products are right for you; current market conditions; buying HUD-owned properties, foreclosures, and short sales; home warranties; lending options; tax credits; fees, credit scores and budgeting; how much home you can qualify for and afford; and getting the most out of working with your realtor.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 17.
WHERE: Origin SC office, 4925 Lacross Road in North Charleston.
PRICE: $49 per household. (Space is limited, and registration is required).
MORE INFO: www.originsc.org/classes/first-time-homebuyer-workshop/ or 843-735-7802.
Apartment association meet with national speaker
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association will hold its November dinner meeting with Patrick Morin, managing director of Richmond, Virginia- based Transact Capital Partners investment banking firm. He is also a founding partner of BrightHammer, LLC, a global consulting firm that works with select growth companies and turnarounds to stabilize operations and ramp up revenue while improving employee performance. The company works with clients in the multifamily and real estate fields among other businesses. Before that, he was senior vice president for seven years with $1.5 billion Cornerstone Realty Income Trust, Inc., which owned and operated more than 24,000 apartments.
WHEN: 5:30 registration and 6:30 meeting, Nov. 27
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston.
PRICE: $39 per member (Deadline to RSVP is Nov. 20).
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
2018 Carolinas Green Gala, awards
WHAT: The Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards is an annual celebration of local leaders in the Carolinas' green building movement. Keynote speaker is Holley Henderson, founder of H2 Ecodesign and author of Becoming a Green Building Professional. Dewberry Charleston and Indigo Park are Lowcountry area honorees.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m., Nov. 28
WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, 201 E. Trade St.,Charlotte
PRICE: $80-$160.
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2CP0WTI
CAA reverse trade show
WHAT: A fast-paced, networking opportunity for "associate" (vendor) members and Corporate Property Management Leadership, which raises money for the National Apartment Association's Political Action Committee. The event allows vendors the opportunity to meet one-on-one with owners and decision makers from property management companies.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m., Nov. 29
WHERE: Central Island Square, 50 Central Island St. in Daniel Island
PRICE: $200/vendor company (allows two attendees)
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com