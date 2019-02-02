Real estate career night
WHAT: Networking with other Realtors. Open to seasoned real estate professionals, new agents and those interested in a career in real estate.
WHEN: Feb. 20; 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: 1180 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 105
MORE INFO: Keller Williams West Ashley, 843-737-6780
Home ownership, credit and budgeting workshops
WHAT: Origin SC workshops around the tri-county area of Charleston, focusing on budget, credit improvement, first-time homebuyer information and introduction to home ownership.
WHEN: Various dates throughout February
WHERE: North Charleston, Moncks Corner and Summerville
MORE INFO: Elizabeth Stierstorfer, 843-735-7846, email: estierstorfer@originsc.org.
Website: www.originsc.org
Dunes Properties Education Conference
WHAT: A conference with an agenda focusing on professionalism, ethics, contracts and documents, credit, and other subjects in the real estate field, hosted by the Premier School of Real Estate.
WHEN: Feb. 5-6, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE: Wyndham Garden, 1330 Stuart Engals Blvd., Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $69-$98
MORE INFO: Contact Rebecca Young Narkiewicz at ryoung@dunesproperties.com
Real Estate Career Night
WHAT: An opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in real estate to learn how to get started, where to take required education classes, characteristics of a strong agent, and how to find other helpful training programs. Presented by EXIT Realty Lowcountry Group.
WHEN: Feb. 7, 5:30-7 p.m.
WHERE: 3618 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Register at eventbrite.com
Myrtle Beach Home Show
WHAT: The Myrtle Beach Home Show 2019 presented by the Horry-Georgetown Home Builders Association gathers over 200 exhibitors showcasing home and garden products.
WHEN: Feb. 8-10
WHERE: Myrtle Beach Convention Center
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org
Charleston Remodeling Expo
WHAT: Speak with experts and receive the advice and inspiration you need to turn your home improvement project into a reality. The latest trends in design, product offerings, maintenance tips, and more on kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows, exterior products and more.
WHEN: March 1-3
WHERE: Charleston Area Convention Center, North Charleston
PRICE: $3
MORE INFO: homeshowcenter.com
ERS Regional Mastermind
WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.
WHEN: March 31, 1-5 p.m.
WHERE: TBD, Charleston
PRICE: $97
MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com