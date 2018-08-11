The Ponds: Fisheries Projects Presentation
WHAT: The Ponds Conservancy will host a S.C. Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Projects presentation. Levi Kaczka, DNR biologist, who will give a summary of the fisheries projects the agency gets involved with throughout the year locally and will give a general overview of fisheries management in small pond systems like at The Ponds. The talk will conclude with an open discussion with questions and answers. The Ponds Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that protects and manages more than 1,000 acres of natural habitat and archaeological sites.
WHEN: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday Aug. 12
WHERE: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway in Summerville.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Call 843-900-8556 or email pondsevents@associa.us.
Charleston Apartment Association dinner meeting
WHAT: Rob Fowler, chief meteorologist of WCBD News 2, will address hurricane preparedness and tips to keep rental property staff and residents safe. He has been Storm Team 2's chief meteorologist since Sept. 1987. Before arriving in Charleston, he worked at TV stations in Savannah and in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fowler is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society and has been awarded seals of approval from both weather organizations. His forecast can be heard daily on several area radio stations 103.5 WEZL, News Radio 94.3FM, Q104.5 and Y102.5. Non-perishable food donations to support the Lowcountry Food Bank can be made at the dinner.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday Aug. 21 (RSVP deadline - Thursday Aug. 16).
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston
PRICE: $39 per member
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
CAA Race for the Cure sponsorship
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association is hosting a team — Pink Pineapples — for the Race for the Cure. Tee-shirt sponsor opportunities are being extended to members, including a personalized logo included on the official CAA team tee-shirt.
WHEN: Race - Sept. 22; Deadline for logo - Friday Aug. 24
WHERE: Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
PRICE: Logo, $50.
MORE INFO: info@charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Sustainable Business Awards
WHAT: The Carolinas Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards celebrates local leaders in the green building movement and features a sit-down dinner, keynote speaker, silent auction and awards ceremony for members of the U.S. Green Building Council chapters for South Carolina and North Carolina. The Sustainable Business Awards highlight people and projects that are transforming the "built" environment in the Carolinas. Project categories include innovative project - building design and construction; innovative project - interior design and construction; innovative project - existing building performance; community champion project; and marquee green building. Attendees will vote on all nominees during the gala to select the "People’s Choice" award. Two special awards will be given for exceptional volunteer leadership and to a community change agent in the Carolinas. Also, three individuals are recognized with the Rob Eggers Memorial Scholarship for their work on community-based projects in the Carolinas that advance sustainability and resilience in vulnerable, low-income and other under served communities. The scholarship is in honor of the late Rob Eggers, a valued member of the Charlotte sustainable design community.
WHEN: Sept. 20
WHERE: Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina