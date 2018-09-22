Charleston Apartment Association Race for the Cure sponsorship
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association is hosting a team — Pink Pineapples — for the Race for the Cure. Tee-shirt sponsor opportunities are being extended to members, including a personalized logo included on the official CAA team tee-shirt.
WHEN: Race - Today
WHERE: Riverfront Park in North Charleston
PRICE: Logo, $50
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
CTAR (rescheduled) 3 Ps of Professionalism: Principles, Practices & Pitfalls
WHAT: This course meets the mandatory core requirement for continuing education Sep. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2020. The content and subject matter of this course cover areas of license law and practice which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in South Carolina. Mike Gobin is the instructor.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tues., Sept. 25
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive.
PRICE: member $55, nonmember $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (rescheduled) Real Estate Finance Today
WHAT: The class provides real estate professionals with the basics of residential real estate financing, including important current trends in mortgage lending and types of loan products. It also gives an update on new affordable loan products, types of government loans and special programs for the self-employed or borrowers with adverse credit. Mike Gobin is the instructor.
WHEN: 2-6 p.m., Tues., Sept. 25
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
PRICE: member $55, nonmember $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Lunch and Learn: Property Taxes in Charleston County
WHAT: Mary Tinkler, Charleston County Treasurer; and Peter Tecklenburg, Charleston County Auditor will present information concerning property taxes in Charleston County.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m., presentation begins at noon) Wed, Sept. 26
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Food Truck Friday - The Ponds
WHAT: Seven local food trucks are participating in the periodic fest at the Dorchester County community off U.S. Highway 17A west of Summerville. The lineup includes Wraps Around The World, Booze Pops, Bked, James Brown Famous Boiled Peanuts, Lola's Lumpia, Damainos Wood Fire Pizza and Burgers n Freys. Community developer and builder Kolter Homes is the sponsor. This is the final event of the year.
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28
WHERE: The Ponds, under the canopy of live oaks surrounding the historic Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway in Summerville
PRICE: Free; the public is welcome
MORE INFO: Email pondsevents@associa.us, call 843-900-8556 or go to http://thepondsliving.com
2018 Charleston Apartment Association Golf Tournament
WHAT: Team and player sign-ups and sponsorship opportunities available for the shotgun start golf event.
WHEN: Noon until, Oct. 15.
WHERE: Coosaw Creek Country Club, 4110 Club Course Drive in North Charleston
PRICE: N/A (After party at 4 p.m., $25 a member). After party RSVP Deadline, Oct. 10
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com