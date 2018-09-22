Charleston Apartment Association Race for the Cure sponsorship

WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association is hosting a team — Pink Pineapples — for the Race for the Cure. Tee-shirt sponsor opportunities are being extended to members, including a personalized logo included on the official CAA team tee-shirt.

WHEN: Race - Today

WHERE: Riverfront Park in North Charleston

PRICE: Logo, $50

MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com

CTAR (rescheduled) 3 Ps of Professionalism: Principles, Practices & Pitfalls

WHAT: This course meets the mandatory core requirement for continuing education Sep. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2020. The content and subject matter of this course cover areas of license law and practice which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in South Carolina. Mike Gobin is the instructor.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tues., Sept. 25

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive.

PRICE: member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (rescheduled) Real Estate Finance Today

WHAT: The class provides real estate professionals with the basics of residential real estate financing, including important current trends in mortgage lending and types of loan products. It also gives an update on new affordable loan products, types of government loans and special programs for the self-employed or borrowers with adverse credit. Mike Gobin is the instructor.

WHEN: 2-6 p.m., Tues., Sept. 25

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston

PRICE: member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Lunch and Learn: Property Taxes in Charleston County

WHAT: Mary Tinkler, Charleston County Treasurer; and Peter Tecklenburg, Charleston County Auditor will present information concerning property taxes in Charleston County.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m., presentation begins at noon) Wed, Sept. 26

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston

PRICE: N/A

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Food Truck Friday - The Ponds

WHAT: Seven local food trucks are participating in the periodic fest at the Dorchester County community off U.S. Highway 17A west of Summerville. The lineup includes Wraps Around The World, Booze Pops, Bked, James Brown Famous Boiled Peanuts, Lola's Lumpia, Damainos Wood Fire Pizza and Burgers n Freys. Community developer and builder Kolter Homes is the sponsor. This is the final event of the year.

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28

WHERE: The Ponds, under the canopy of live oaks surrounding the historic Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway in Summerville

PRICE: Free; the public is welcome

MORE INFO: Email pondsevents@associa.us, call 843-900-8556 or go to http://thepondsliving.com

2018 Charleston Apartment Association Golf Tournament

WHAT: Team and player sign-ups and sponsorship opportunities available for the shotgun start golf event.

WHEN: Noon until, Oct. 15.

WHERE: Coosaw Creek Country Club, 4110 Club Course Drive in North Charleston

PRICE: N/A (After party at 4 p.m., $25 a member). After party RSVP Deadline, Oct. 10

MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com