Carnes Crossroads Wellness Fair
WHAT: Local fitness, healthcare, nutrition and wellness experts will gather for a one-day educational event. Organized by the Carnes Crossroads Property Owners’ Association, the event includes sponsors from many of the area’s health and wellness businesses. More than 20 exhibitors will be showcasing and demonstrating their expertise while they talk with attendees about healthy lifestyles and wellness. Participating exhibitors and sponsors include massage therapists, yoga instructors, fitness instructors, acupuncturists, nutritionists, medical providers, natural product representatives. There will also be healthy food and drink options available for purchase.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today
WHERE: Green Barn and Village Green, both located on 1st Avenue within the Carnes Crossroads community in Summerville.
PRICE: Parking and admission are free.
MORE INFO: carnescharleston.com
CTAR Realtor Orientation
Commercial happy hour
WHAT: The commercial Realtors of Charleston gather at a networking event, hosted by Commercial Investment Division, Certified Commercial Investment Members, Commercial Real Estate Women and Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and sponsored by Provident Business Financial Services
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Wed. Sept. 12
WHERE: Edmunds Oast Brewing Co.
PRICE: Free for members of partner organizations, $15 for guests.
MORE INFO: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/commercial-networking-happy-hour-tickets-46934135262
Reverse show for apartment PAC
WHAT: A "reverse trade show" benefiting the National Apartment Association's Political Action Committee is described as a fast-paced, highly effective networking opportunity while raising money for the national association's PAC. This event allows vendors the opportunity to meet one on one with owners and decision makers from property management companies. Management companies registered are Bell Partners, Carter Haston, Darby Development, Greystar, HH Hunt, Kettler, Meridian Residential, Pegasus Residential and Tribute Properties.
WHEN: 2:30-6 p.m. Thurs., Apr. 13
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston
PRICE: N/A
Real estate finance today
Dinner meeting with NAA chairman
WHAT: Jeff Lowry, Certified Apartment Portfolio Supervisor, is chief operating officer for Madera Residential in Lubbock, Texas, and 2018 National Apartment Association Chairman of the Board. A U.S. Army veteran, Lowry began his career in the rental housing industry as a porter in 1979. He became a real estate broker in 1992 and joined Madera Residential in 2012 as the President of Operations. He is a past President of the Texas Apartment Association.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. meeting Tues., Sept. 18 (Deadline to RSVP - Sept. 13)
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston.PRICE: $39 a member
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Sustainable Business Awards
WHAT: The Carolinas Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards celebrates local leaders in the green building movement and features a sit-down dinner, keynote speaker, silent auction and awards ceremony for members of the U.S. Green Building Council chapters for South Carolina and North Carolina. The Sustainable Business Awards highlight people and projects that are transforming the "built" environment in the Carolinas. Project categories include innovative project - building design and construction; innovative project - interior design and construction; innovative project - existing building performance; community champion project; and marquee green building. Attendees will vote on all nominees during the gala to select the "People’s Choice" award. Two special awards will be given for exceptional volunteer leadership and to a community change agent in the Carolinas. Also, three individuals are recognized with the Rob Eggers Memorial Scholarship for their work on community-based projects in the Carolinas that advance sustainability and resilience in vulnerable, low-income and other under served communities. The scholarship is in honor of the late Rob Eggers, a valued member of the Charlotte sustainable design community. The speaker will be Holley Henderson, a noted green building designer and founder of H2 Ecodesign. "The Carolinas have some of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S. and are uniquely positioned for green building leadership," she says.
WHEN: Sept. 20
WHERE: Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina
CAA Race for the Cure sponsorship
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association is hosting a team — Pink Pineapples — for the Race for the Cure. Tee-shirt sponsor opportunities are being extended to members, including a personalized logo included on the official CAA team tee-shirt.
WHEN: Race - Sept. 22.
WHERE: Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
PRICE: Logo, $50.
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com