A Day of Luxury at the Landing

WHAT: Presented by Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty and Luxury Home Magazine, experience a day of luxury to visit the The Landing at St. Johns Yacht Harbor.

WHEN: July 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: The Landing at St. Johns Yacht Harbor, 2408 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

COST: Free

MORE INFO: 843-638-9500

The Ponds Summer Concert Series

WHAT: Live music at the amphitheater through August at The Ponds neighborhood.

WHEN: July 20, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Village Pond Drive near the entrance to community at 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway

COST: Free

MORE INFO: 843-900-8556

Origin SC workshops

WHAT: Workshops focusing on homeownership, credit and budgeting

WHEN: July 20-25; various dates, times and locations

WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston and 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.

Career Fair

WHAT: A Residential Property Management career fair

WHEN: July 23, from 4-7 p.m.

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard, North Charleston

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar

Wine and Wisdom Top Agent Training Series

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


WHAT: An ongoing series presented by Ronda Hamming of AnnieMac Home Mortgage for real estate professionals to help agent increase their business.

WHEN: August 8 and the second Thursday of every month, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Accent on Wine Park Circle, 1059 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

COST: Free

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2EFppdH

Fair Housing Class

WHAT: Two hour seminar regarding fair housing taught by Chris Loebsack of Loebsack & Brownlee

WHEN: August 15, 12-2 p.m.

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston

COST: $59/member, $109/non-member. Includes lunch.

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar