Charleston Build, Remodel and Landscape Expo
WHAT: An expo that brings together homeowners and the area's leading building and remodeling experts, providing insight and instruction on a wide array of home improvement topics.
WHEN: Jan. 11-13
WHERE: Exchange Park Fairgrounds, Ladson
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: homeshowcenter.com
Breakfast Home Buyers Seminar
WHAT: Event is sponsored by First Citizen Bank, Hunter Quinn Homes, and Felicia Small Group/Carolina Elite Real Estate, with representatives on-site to discuss credit and credit rebuilding, the mortgage process, down payment assistance, and getting ready financially. Breakfast will be provided.
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 19
WHERE: The Park at Rivers Edge, 7873 Montview Road, North Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Register at eventbrite.com
Charleston Home + Design Show
WHAT: Event features free interior design consultations, seminars and more.
WHEN: Jan. 25-27
WHERE: Charleston Gaillard Center, 94 Calhoun St.
PRICE: Friday VIP Party tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door; Saturday and Sunday tickets $7, $2 after 2 p.m.
MORE INFO: charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com
Lakeview Commons Homebuyer Workshop
WHAT: A workshop to help potential homebuyers have a better understanding of credit scores and how they impact home-buying power, loan products and down payment assistance, special products for first-time buyers, and information on what to expect and how to prepare.
WHEN: 2-3 p.m. Jan. 26
WHERE: 482 Truman Drive, Goose Creek
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Contact Kellie Collins at 843-810-7219 or Mark Godwin at 843-478-8453
Myrtle Beach Home Show
WHAT: The Myrtle Beach Home Show 2019 presented by the Horry-Georgetown Home Builders Association gathers over 200 exhibitors showcasing home and garden products.
WHEN: Feb. 8-10
WHERE: Myrtle Beach Convention Center
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org