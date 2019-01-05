Charleston Build, Remodel and Landscape Expo

WHAT: An expo that brings together homeowners and the area's leading building and remodeling experts, providing insight and instruction on a wide array of home improvement topics.

WHEN: Jan. 11-13

WHERE: Exchange Park Fairgrounds, Ladson

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: homeshowcenter.com

Breakfast Home Buyers Seminar

WHAT: Event is sponsored by First Citizen Bank, Hunter Quinn Homes, and Felicia Small Group/Carolina Elite Real Estate, with representatives on-site to discuss credit and credit rebuilding, the mortgage process, down payment assistance, and getting ready financially. Breakfast will be provided.

WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 19

WHERE: The Park at Rivers Edge, 7873 Montview Road, North Charleston

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: Register at eventbrite.com

Charleston Home + Design Show

WHAT: Event features free interior design consultations, seminars and more. 

WHEN: Jan. 25-27

WHERE: Charleston Gaillard Center, 94 Calhoun St.

PRICE: Friday VIP Party tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door; Saturday and Sunday tickets $7, $2 after 2 p.m. 

MORE INFO: charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com

Lakeview Commons Homebuyer Workshop

WHAT: A workshop to help potential homebuyers have a better understanding of credit scores and how they impact home-buying power, loan products and down payment assistance, special products for first-time buyers, and information on what to expect and how to prepare.

WHEN: 2-3 p.m. Jan. 26

WHERE: 482 Truman Drive, Goose Creek

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: Contact Kellie Collins at 843-810-7219 or Mark Godwin at 843-478-8453

Myrtle Beach Home Show

WHAT: The Myrtle Beach Home Show 2019 presented by the Horry-Georgetown Home Builders Association gathers over 200 exhibitors showcasing home and garden products.

WHEN: Feb. 8-10

WHERE: Myrtle Beach Convention Center

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org

 